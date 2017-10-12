Euro Juniors Gold Medalist Umitcan Gures Verbally Commits to Harvard

Umitcan Gures, (also known as Ümit Can Güreş and Uemitcan Gueres), a from Istanbul, Turkey, has made a verbal commitment to the application process at Harvard University.*

Gures attends the Deutsche Schule Istanbul, one of Turkey’s top high schools. He swims for Fenerbahce Spor Kuluebue, and is a member of the Turkish National Team. This summer he represented his country on the international stage at both the 44th LEN European Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, and the 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis.

Gures won a gold medal in the 50 meter butterfly at Euro Juniors. After going 24.16 in heats, then 24.11 in semifinals to take the seventh qualifying spot for the final, he blasted a 23.72 to win the event from lane 1, overtaking Hungary’s Kristof Milak and France’s Maxime Grousset. He also placed seventh in the final of the 100 fly. At Junior Worlds in Indianapolis, he placed fifth in the 50 fly (23.94) and eighth in the 100 fly (53.91).

His best times include:

SCM (converted to SCY):

50 fly: 23.07 (20.78)

100 fly: 51.63 (46.51)

50 back: 24.51 (22.08)

100 back: 53.19 (47.91)

50 free: 22.33 (20.11)

LCM (converted to SCY):

50 fly: 23.72 (20.73)

100 fly: 52.86 (46.36)

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

