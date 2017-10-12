Lead Coach Stephen Bayley Leaves Loughborough Swimming

Lead Coach and Programme Manager Stephen Bayley is saying good-bye to Loughborough University Swimming after having been involved with the program for 15 years. Bayley is seeking other unspecified opportunities.

Per Loughborough, “Stephen has shown outstanding commitment to helping young people maximize their academic and sporting potential, staying true to the Loughborough Swimming ‘whatever it takes’ mentality. Bayley epitomizes all that is Loughborough University, in terms of the promotion of excellence, self-motivation, enthusiasm and passion.”

Loughborough has been a major powerhouse at the British Universities and Colleges Swimming Championships (BUCS), having won the team title for the past 20 years. In addition to his efforts on the BUCS level, Bayley in particular has helped 42 swimmers and 3 Paralympians qualify for Olympic Games since 2000.

