Sprinter Cyrus Morrison Transfers from Cal to Cornell

Cyrus Morrison, currently a sophomore at University of California, Berkeley, has committed to Cornell University and plans to transfer back to Ithaca for the spring 2018 semester. He will join Cornell’s class of 2020.

“I am proud and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to Cornell University to continue my academic and swimming career beginning Spring 2018! Thank you to Coach Wes, Coach Jordan and the Men’s team for having me out. I immediately felt at home with everyone at Cornell and excited to join them in a couple of months. Thank you to my wonderful family, awesome teammates and friends for your support. Special thanks to Coach Tony and Coach Dana for helping me get where I am today!”

Morrison is a sprinter who swims for Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics. He attended Junipero Serra High School where he holds records for the 100 free and 400 free relay. At the 2016 CIF-CCS Swimming & Diving Championships, the then-senior Morrison finished seventh in the 100 fly and 11th in the 50 free. He went on to compete at the inaugural California State Meet, placing 25th in the 100 fly and leading off Serra’s 200 free (17th place) and 400 free (11th place) relays. He had a breakthrough summer of 2017: he finaled in all three of his events (50/100 free and 100 fly) at Santa Clara Futures, going best times, and winning the 100 free.

Morrison is the founder of a charitable organization called Kick for Kids which holds an annual kick-a-thon fundraiser to benefit the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford. Since its founding in 2011, Kick for Kids has raised over $50,000 to benefit pediatric patients at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.

Best Times (LCM):

50 free – 23.66

100 free – 51.67

100 fly – 56.57

Morrison will be joining Cornell’s team in the spring for the remainder of the season.

