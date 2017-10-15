Riley Scott: It’s Really Exciting to See That Progress (Video)

2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC
- Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14
- Westside Aquatic Center
- Lewisville, Texas
USC’s Riley Scott completed her sweep of the breaststroke races. After winning last night’s 100 breast handily, she was a full second ahead of the field in tonight’s 200 breast with her 2:08.20. Interestingly, teammate Maggie Aroesty was slightly faster, winning the B final in a personal best 2:08.01. Michigan’s Haughey was 2nd in the B final, breaking 2:10 for the first time with a 2:08.92.
FINAL TEAM SCORES:
- USC- 331
- Louisville- 330.5
- Michigan- 322
- UCLA- 239.5
- Miami- 230
- SMU- 209
