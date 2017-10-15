Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Torres Can Still Command a Crowd

by Torrey Hart 0

October 15th, 2017 News

We’re back with the best swimming tweets of the week.

From literal swimming royalty to a throwback photo for the ages, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Just a little reminder — consider this your #MondayMotivation when you’re questioning your life choices at 6 a.m. tomorrow.

#9

Kelsi Worrell and her fiancé are clearly a match made in heaven.

#8

We will never get tired of hype videos.

#7

Stanford: where the alums could form their own team and still make a run at the NCAA podium.

#6

If you had any doubt, swimming has officially made it: Peaty is now a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

#5

We’re #here for any 2-free tips, but also have so many questions. Namely: what?

#4

This we week’s installment of Olympians: They’re Just Like Us.

#3

Hint: the hair!

#2

20 points to Louisville for choreography, and proving that swimmers are, in fact, coordinated.

#1

Gator sprint greats have the Two Bits routine on lock. Time to give the IMers a shot? Looking at you, Lochte and Beisel.

Check back next Sunday for more of swimming’s best!

 

 

