Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Torres Can Still Command a Crowd

We’re back with the best swimming tweets of the week.
From literal swimming royalty to a throwback photo for the ages, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Go back to the passion of why you started pic.twitter.com/A2zMJBDJJp
— Cameron vd Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) October 15, 2017
Just a little reminder — consider this your #MondayMotivation when you’re questioning your life choices at 6 a.m. tomorrow.
#9
Please favorite if @ThomasDahlia and I should get a llama & name it "Dahlia Llama"
— Kelsi Worrell (@kelsiwhirl) October 10, 2017
Kelsi Worrell and her fiancé are clearly a match made in heaven.
#8
We're back 🔵😈#DSDT pic.twitter.com/Y0SiFqy0j1
— Duke Swimming/Diving (@DukeSWIMDIVE) October 13, 2017
We will never get tired of hype videos.
#7
Past meets present.
Thank you, alumni! 🌲🏊♀️ #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/vonrhkbezG
— Stanford WSwim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) October 14, 2017
Stanford: where the alums could form their own team and still make a run at the NCAA podium.
#6
Olympic Champion @adam_peaty is awarded his #MBE from The Duke of Cambridge for services to Swimming. pic.twitter.com/4MoJ8pXJQy
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2017
If you had any doubt, swimming has officially made it: Peaty is now a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.
#5
#China 's swimming icon Sun Yang is close to get the Master's degree after completing his thesis on how he wins the Rio Olympics 200m free pic.twitter.com/B3lpRZmFPr
— Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) October 15, 2017
We’re #here for any 2-free tips, but also have so many questions. Namely: what?
#4
Viernes 🤣😂🏊 pic.twitter.com/WqYa23XdxZ
— Benjamin Hockin (@BenjaminHockin) October 13, 2017
This we week’s installment of Olympians: They’re Just Like Us.
#3
Find me! 2003-04 sophomore year @uflorida #haha https://t.co/g8LmF03XOg pic.twitter.com/oaWzBOFgUk
— Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) October 15, 2017
Hint: the hair!
#2
This is what really happens on a women's team trip…after a great meet…just a little fun! @UofLswim_dive pic.twitter.com/cnLlD6HqiM
— A Albiero- UofL Swim (@ArthurAlbiero) October 15, 2017
20 points to Louisville for choreography, and proving that swimmers are, in fact, coordinated.
#1
No gonna lie, had an awesome time being the honorary Ms Two [email protected] Thanku, but we need more women doing it too!! pic.twitter.com/Lgi88FU2k5
— Dara Torres (@DaraTorres) October 15, 2017
Gator sprint greats have the Two Bits routine on lock. Time to give the IMers a shot? Looking at you, Lochte and Beisel.
Check back next Sunday for more of swimming’s best!
