Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Torres Can Still Command a Crowd

We’re back with the best swimming tweets of the week.

From literal swimming royalty to a throwback photo for the ages, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Go back to the passion of why you started pic.twitter.com/A2zMJBDJJp — Cameron vd Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) October 15, 2017

Just a little reminder — consider this your #MondayMotivation when you’re questioning your life choices at 6 a.m. tomorrow.

#9

Please favorite if @ThomasDahlia and I should get a llama & name it "Dahlia Llama" — Kelsi Worrell (@kelsiwhirl) October 10, 2017

Kelsi Worrell and her fiancé are clearly a match made in heaven.

#8

We will never get tired of hype videos.

#7

Stanford: where the alums could form their own team and still make a run at the NCAA podium.

#6

Olympic Champion @adam_peaty is awarded his #MBE from The Duke of Cambridge for services to Swimming. pic.twitter.com/4MoJ8pXJQy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2017

If you had any doubt, swimming has officially made it: Peaty is now a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

#5

#China 's swimming icon Sun Yang is close to get the Master's degree after completing his thesis on how he wins the Rio Olympics 200m free pic.twitter.com/B3lpRZmFPr — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) October 15, 2017

We’re #here for any 2-free tips, but also have so many questions. Namely: what?

#4

This we week’s installment of Olympians: They’re Just Like Us.

#3

Hint: the hair!

#2

This is what really happens on a women's team trip…after a great meet…just a little fun! @UofLswim_dive pic.twitter.com/cnLlD6HqiM — A Albiero- UofL Swim (@ArthurAlbiero) October 15, 2017

20 points to Louisville for choreography, and proving that swimmers are, in fact, coordinated.

#1

No gonna lie, had an awesome time being the honorary Ms Two [email protected] Thanku, but we need more women doing it too!! pic.twitter.com/Lgi88FU2k5 — Dara Torres (@DaraTorres) October 15, 2017

Gator sprint greats have the Two Bits routine on lock. Time to give the IMers a shot? Looking at you, Lochte and Beisel.

Check back next Sunday for more of swimming’s best!