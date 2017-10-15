3 State Records Fall At South Carolina HS 5A State Meet

2017 SCHSL 5A Championships

Friday, October 13th

USC Natatorium, Columbia, South Carolina

short course yards

Results on MeetMobile (search “2017 SCHSL 5A Championships”)

Team Scores

Women

Wando – 397 Riverside – 349.5 Fort Mill – 305 Dorman – 255.5 Spartanburg – 204

Men

Wando – 465 Riverside – 361 Fort Mill – 303 Nation Ford – 223 River Bluff – 171

3 South Carolina HS state records were broken at the 5A state meet Friday, October 13th, where Wando High School took both team titles for both men and women. Riverside High School was the defending team champion for both men and women. This is only the second year there has been a 5A division for swimming in South Carolina, which is made up of the largest schools in the state.

The Wando men managed to win by 104 points, thanks largely to 2 relay wins and 2 individual wins. All 14 of Wando’s men scored points, with a total of 13 top 8 individual races.

Wando’s women came away with a team title as well, and did so without any event winners. Instead, the team of 18 swimmers used their depth to come out on top. They were top 8 in all 3 relays and had 9 top 8 finishes individually.

The first record was taken by Fort Mill Senior Ben Fenwick in the 200 free. He went 1:40.29, shattering the old record of 1:41.06. Fenwick, who won both the 200 IM (1:53.82) and 500 free (4:38.92) at last year’s 5A state meet, opted to instead swim the 200 and 100 free this year. In the 100 free, Fenwick won with a time of 46.51. He also split 45.31 on the 3rd place 400 free relay.

Riverside HS took down the second record of the day, winning the men’s 200 free relay with a time of 1:26.01. That time broke the old record of 1:26.78, that has stood since 2008. Brandon Meier (21.45), Kai Van Den Bosch (21.85), Jake Prewette (21.69), and Michael Juengel (21.02) made up that relay. Riverside placed 3rd in that event last year with a time of 1:30.97. Van Den Bosch and Juengel were on the relay from last year, splitting 23.13 (lead off) and 22.03 respectively.

The 3rd state record of the day came in the next men’s event, the 100 back. Shortly after anchoring the record-breaking 200 free relay, Michael Juengel of Riverside HS went 50.40 to break the previous record of 50.47. Juengel won the 100 back last year with a time of 52.75.

Other event winners:

Women:

200 medley relay: Fort Mill, 1:47.00 (Black, Greene, Fuller, Chandler)

200 free: Rachel Reistroffer (Dorman), 1:51.88

200 IM: Hannah Ownbey (Riverside), 2:04.67

50 free: Aubrey Chandler (Fort Mill), 24.37

100 fly: Emily Horomaski (Riverside), 57.23

100 free: Kristin McEnroe (Spartanburg), 52.49

500 free: Rachel Reistroffer (Dorman), 5:00.78

200 free relay: Fort Mill, 1:37.83 (Greene, Bernesser, Black, Chandler)

100 back: Erynn Black (Fort Mill), 56.44

100 breast: Taylor Steele (Carolina Forest), 1:03.77

400 free relay: Dorman, 3:32.67 (Blaakman, Weber, Reistroffer, Smith)

Men:

200 medley relay: Wando, 1:35.87 (Collier, Mehta, Gush, Pitts)

200 IM: Ryan Williams (Nation Ford), 1:53.34

50 free: Brandon Meier (Riverside), 21.27

100 fly: Johnny Gush (Wando), 50.11

500 free: Ryan Williams (Nation Ford), 4:33.70

100 breast: Cameron Mehta (Wando), 59.74

400 free relay: Wando, 3:11.40 (Tarala, Pitts, Collier, Gush)

If you wish to view the SCHSL girls record book, click here.

If you wish to view the boys record book, click here.