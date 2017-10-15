Reece Whitley Posts 1:46 200 IM To Close Out First Meet of the Season

USA Swimming National Junior Team member Reece Whitley finished out his first club meet of the 2017-2018 season, ending with wins in 6 of 7 events over 3 days at the UDAC Rocktoberfest Swim Meet in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. Whitley, a Cal commit, swims for the Penn Charter Aquatic Club.

Meet results on Meet Mobile Search “UDAC Rocktoberfest”

As previously reported, Whitley had already won the 400 IM, 100 IM, and 100 breast on the first 2 days of the meet. On Sunday he swam the 200 free, 200 IM, and 100 Fly, winning all 3. Whitley sped to a 1:46.83 200 IM, marking his 5th fastest performance ever, which is also just under 3 seconds off his best time of 1:43.93. That time was also a little over a second faster than his first 200 IM of last season (1:47.93), which he didn’t swim until November of 2016.

Here is a comparison of his splits Sunday vs his best time:

200 IM Best Time Rocktoberfest Fly 23.05 23.67 Back 26.34 27.15 Breast 29.53 29.79 Free 25.01 26.22 Total Time 1:43.93 1:46.83

Whitley also went a best time in the 200 free, dropping .31 seconds to go 1:38.20. His previous best time of 1:38.51 was from the 2017 NCSA Spring Championships back in March. His winning time of 49.40 in the 100 fly also tied his best time he set at the 2016 UDAC Rocktoberfest last season.

Noticeably, Whitley did not swim the 200 breast at this meet, which is arguably his best event.