Tag Team: How the Walsh and Foster Siblings Dominated US Juniors- East

It’s fun to follow siblings who do the same sport, and it’s even more fun when siblings are all very good at what they do.

At the 2017 U.S. Winter Junior Championships – East, two sets of siblings showed that fast swimming simply runs in the family.

Alex and Gretchen Walsh of Nashville Aquatic Club and Jake and Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays racked up individual titles and loads of points, putting up impressive times every time they dove in. Here’s a breakdown of how the duos fared this week in Knoxville.

TEAM WALSH

Day 1

1 junior championship relay title

1 junior championship relay runner-up

74 relay points

Day 2

2 National Age Group Records

56 individual points (+40 relay points)

2 junior championship individual titles

1 junior championship relay title

Day 3

1 National Age Group Record

54 individual points (+40 relay points)

2 junior championship individual titles

1 junior championship relay title

Day 4

53 individual points (+40 relay points)

1 junior championship individual title

1 junior championship relay title

Together, 3 NAG records went down at the hands of the Walsh sisters, while they amassed 163 points on individual swims alone, with 5 meet titles to boot. In addition, they both swam on all five relays, four of which won championship titles, and helped score 194 relay points.

Nashville Aquatic Club finished 2nd on the girls’ side with 440 points– 163 of those were from the Walsh sisters alone.

TEAM FOSTER

Day 1

1 junior championship relay title

1 junior championship relay runner-up

74 relay points

Day 2

50 individual points (+40 relay points)

1 junior championship individual title (Carson-Jake 1-2 in the 200 IM)

Day 3

55 individual points (+22 relay points)

Day 4

65 individual points (+30 relay points)

2 junior championship individual titles

The Foster brothers won three individual titles and helped the Mason Manta Rays to two relay titles.

They scored 170 points, collectively, solely from individual swims. The Manta Rays won the meet on the boys’ side with 346 points, so nearly half of all of those points, EXCLUDING relay points, were all thanks to the brothers Foster– an impressive feat.