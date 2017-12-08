2017 Winter Juniors West: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

Day 3 prelims will feature the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Zoe Bartel will look to defend her title and West meet record from last year in the 100 breast.

GIRLS 400 IM

West Meet Record: 4:05.25, Ella Eastin, 2013

Jrs Meet Record: 4:02.51, Brooke Ford, 2016

Vanessa Pearl crushed the field this morning, cruising to a 4:11.91, well off her best time. Behind her sits a pretty tight field in the rest of the A final tonight. 2nd-8th place this morning was only separated by 2.18 seconds. Only 2 girls who made the top 8 this morning went best times: Luciana Thomas, who went 4:15.15 to get 2nd (4:16.30 seed), and Kaitlynn Wheeler, who went 4:15.43 to get 3rd (4:17.79 seed).

A finalists:

BOYS 400 IM

West Meet Record: 3:44.26, Curtis Ogren, 2013

Jrs Meet Record: 3:44.26, Curtis Ogren, 2013

Jack Levant took the top seed for finals, taking 10 seconds off his previous best time in the event. It’s no surprise that a 4:22 LCM 400 IMer can go sub-3:50, and Levant looked pretty relaxed this morning, so he may be ready to fire one off tonight. Caleb Aman was only slightly off of Levant this morning, shaving off a little time to go 3:50.33. Logan Davis dropped 6.56 seconds to break 4:00 for the first time, and made the A final by placing 8th this morning.

A finalists:

GIRLS 100 FLY

West Meet Record: 51.73, Regan Smith, 2016

Jrs Meet Record: 51.73, Regan Smith, 2016

Lucie Nordmann led the way in a very tight prelims of the 100 fly. Nordmann dropped over half a second from her seed to go 52.39, just slightly ahead of Emma Carlton at 52.49, who also dropped time. Lucie’s sister, Lillie Nordmann, is also in the mix tonight, placing 5th with her time of 52.98. Ruby Martin and Dakota Luther also made it into the A final tonight, getting 6th and 7th respectively.

Halladay Kinsey landed just outside the top 8 with a best time performance of her own, 53.54.

A finalists:

BOYS 100 FLY

West Meet Record: 45.46, Ryan Hoffer, 2015

Jrs Meet Record: 45.46, Ryan Hoffer, 2015

Just like the girls 100 fly, the boys was also very tight, with 15 year old Ethan Hu coming out on top this morning with his time of 47.91. That time marks his 2nd fastest ever and was only .05 seconds off his best time. Following very closely behind was Connor Lee, who went 48.05 and added only .09 seconds. In 3rd this morning was Noah Henry, who went 48.10 to drop .03 seconds, and also had the fastest 1st 50 in the field, at 22.19.

The entire A final for tonight is separated by only .55 seconds, leaving the door wide open for anybody to win.

A finalist:

GIRLS 200 FREE

West Meet Record: 1:44.46, Katie Drabot, 2015

Jrs Meet Record: 1:43.64, Isabel Ivey, 2016

Ella Ristic came away with the top spot for finals tonight in the tightest race we have seen yet. Just .37 seconds separated 1st from 8th this morning, which is insanely tight for a 200. Ristic was a ways off her best time of 1:45.76 with her 1:47.52 this morning. Only one person who made the A final dropped from their seed time: Quinn Schaedler, who got 5th with her new best time of 1:47.72. Dakota Luther added 2 seconds to get 4th this morning, and she and Ristic will likely be the 2 battling for 1st tonight, as they have the 2 fastest best times in the field by a good margin.

A finalists:

Ella Ristic – 1:47.52 Monica Gumina – 1:47.54 Samantha Pearson – 1:47.69 Dakota Luther – 1:47.70 Quinn Schaedler – 1:47.72 Ayla Spitz – 1:47.80 Diana Dunn – 1:47.83 Isabelle Henig – 1:47.89

BOYS 200 FREE

West Meet Record: 1:33.67, Dylan Carter, 2013

Jrs Meet Record: 1:33.40, Drew Kibler, 2016

Kevin Callan crushed the field this morning to take the top spot going into tonight. Callan went a 1:35.13, over a second off his best time of 1:34.06. Following him was Jack Dolan, who swam next to him, and came in 2nd with a 1:36.52. Jack Levant hung on to make the A final, adding 2 and a half seconds to go 1:37.90, good for 7th.

A finalists:

GIRLS 100 BREAST

West Meet Record: 59.04, Zoe Bartel, 2016

Jrs Meet Record: 58.80, Alexandra Walsh, 2016

BOYS 100 BREAST

West Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew, 2015

Jrs Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew, 2015

GIRLS 100 BACK

West Meet Record: 51.09, Regan Smith, 2016

Jrs Meet Record: 51.09, Regan Smith, 2016

BOYS 100 BACK