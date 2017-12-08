How Cody Miller Met His Wife (Layover Vlog)

American National Team swimmer Cody Miller married Ali DeWitt on September 9th, 2017, and after this past weekend’s US Winter National Championships in Columbus, they are finally getting a chance to go on their honeymoon.

While most of Miller’s vlogs have been swimming focused – training, nutrition, warmups – this one is more personal. While the pair were on a 9 hour layover in Istanbul, Miller and DeWitt walk through the story of how they met (on a pool deck, of course). This wasn’t a swim-love at first sight story, however. Cody had to work to even get his now-wife to agree to go out with him.

See the latest video below: