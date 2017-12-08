The Top 8 in Each Event from Day 2 of Winter Juniors Combined

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center (East)/University of Iowa Recreation Center (West)
- Knoxville, TN (East)/Iowa City, IA (West)
- Live results (East)/Live results (West)
- Meet Central (East)/Meet Central (West)
- Psych Sheet (East)/Psych Sheet (West)
The 2017 Speedo Winter Juniors continued on Thursday night with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. SwimSwam has put together a list of the fastest 8 swimmers in each event from the two meets combined.
BOYS’ 500 FREE:
- 4:14.40- Jack LeVant, North Texas Nadadores
- 4:14.42- Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club
- 4:15.06- Trey Freeman, Baylor Swim Club
- 4:15.39- Kevin Callan, Trident Aquatics
- 4:16.96- Kieran Smith, Ridgefield Aquatic Club
- 4:18.65- Alexander Zettle, Lakeside Aquatic Club
- 4:18.89- Ross Dant, Hickory Foundation
- 4:20.83- Jacob Magahey, SwimAtlanta
BOYS’ 200 IM:
- 1:43.79 Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays
- 1:44.15- Jacob Foster, Mason Manta Rays
- 1:44.34- Kieran Smith, Ridgefield Aquatic Club
- 1:46.22- Dillon Hillis, Bolles
- 1:46.39- Shane Blinkman, St Croix Swim Club
- (T-6) 1:46.90- Destin Lasco, Pleasantville Aquatics
- (T-6) 1:46.90- Wang Hsing-hao, Mesa Aquatics Club
- 1:46.97- Matias Van, Multnomah Athletics
BOYS’ 50 FREE:
- 19.48- Daniel Krueger, McFarland Spartans
- 19.57- Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club
- 19.62- Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club
- 19.74- Jack Franzman, Zionsville Swim Club
- 20.00- Matthew Yish, SOLO Aquatics
- 20.11- Kaloyan Bratanov, Katy Aquatic Team
- 20.12- Justin Grender, Cincinnati Marlins
- 20.12- Henry Schutte, Rapids Area Y Swim Team
BOYS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY:
- 3:13.68- Mason Manta Rays
- 3:15.92- Carmel Swim Club
- 3:16.51- SwimMAC Carolina
- 3:17.76- Dynamo Swim Club
- 3:18.00- Academy Bullets
- 3:18.44- Dayton Raiders
- 3:18.55- Baylor Swim Club
- 3:18.66- Allegheny North
GIRLS’ 500 FREE:
- 4:39.29- Leah Braswell, York YMCA
- 4:41.88- Madison Homovich, Marlins of Raleigh
- 4:42.38- Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatics
- 4:42.80- Mary Smutny, AK Sharks
- 4:43.35- Lola Mull, Mid-Michigan Aquatics
- 4:44.26- Sarah Dimeco, Issaquah Swim Team
- 4:44.89- Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club
- 4:45.34- Zoe Gawronska, Cypress Fairbank
GIRLS’ 200 IM:
- 1:54.02- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 1:55.67- Vanessa Pearl, Metroplex Aquatics
- 1:56.23- Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 1:56.83- Olivia Carter, Enfinity Aquatics
- 1:57.56- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 1:57.59- Samantha Shelton, Unattached SCAL
- 1:57.71- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon
- 1:58.02- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club
GIRLS’ 50 FREE:
- 22.00- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 22.18- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers
- 22.28- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
- 22.30- Julia Cook, Aggie Swim Club
- 22.35- Amalie Fackenthal, Davis Aquadarts
- 22.40- Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 22.43- Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities
- 22.46- Maxine Parker, Unattached CATS
GIRLS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY:
- 3:33.93- Fort Collins Area Swim Team
- 3:36.68- Nashville Aquatic Club
- 3:37.39-Cardinal Aquatics
- 3:37.97- Magnolia Aquatic Club
- 3:38.55- SwimMAC Carolina
- 3:39.71- Irvine Novaquatics
- 3:39.86- Lake Oswego Swim Club
- 3:40.16- Marlins of Raleigh
This is great to see. Some of these girls will start competing against each other in college next year.