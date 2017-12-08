The Top 8 in Each Event from Day 2 of Winter Juniors Combined

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Speedo Winter Juniors continued on Thursday night with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. SwimSwam has put together a list of the fastest 8 swimmers in each event from the two meets combined.

BOYS’ 500 FREE:

  1. 4:14.40- Jack LeVant, North Texas Nadadores
  2. 4:14.42- Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club
  3. 4:15.06- Trey Freeman, Baylor Swim Club
  4. 4:15.39- Kevin Callan, Trident Aquatics
  5. 4:16.96- Kieran Smith, Ridgefield Aquatic Club
  6. 4:18.65- Alexander Zettle, Lakeside Aquatic Club
  7. 4:18.89- Ross Dant, Hickory Foundation
  8. 4:20.83- Jacob Magahey, SwimAtlanta

BOYS’ 200 IM:

  1. 1:43.79 Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays
  2. 1:44.15- Jacob Foster, Mason Manta Rays
  3. 1:44.34- Kieran Smith, Ridgefield Aquatic Club
  4. 1:46.22- Dillon Hillis, Bolles
  5. 1:46.39- Shane Blinkman, St Croix Swim Club
  6. (T-6) 1:46.90- Destin Lasco, Pleasantville Aquatics
  7. (T-6) 1:46.90- Wang Hsing-hao, Mesa Aquatics Club
  8. 1:46.97- Matias Van, Multnomah Athletics

BOYS’ 50 FREE:

  1. 19.48- Daniel Krueger, McFarland Spartans
  2. 19.57- Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club
  3. 19.62- Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club
  4. 19.74- Jack Franzman, Zionsville Swim Club
  5. 20.00- Matthew Yish, SOLO Aquatics
  6. 20.11- Kaloyan Bratanov, Katy Aquatic Team
  7. 20.12- Justin Grender, Cincinnati Marlins
  8. 20.12- Henry Schutte, Rapids Area Y Swim Team

BOYS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY:

  1. 3:13.68- Mason Manta Rays
  2. 3:15.92- Carmel Swim Club
  3. 3:16.51- SwimMAC Carolina
  4. 3:17.76- Dynamo Swim Club
  5. 3:18.00- Academy Bullets
  6. 3:18.44- Dayton Raiders
  7. 3:18.55- Baylor Swim Club
  8. 3:18.66- Allegheny North

GIRLS’ 500 FREE:

  1. 4:39.29- Leah Braswell, York YMCA
  2. 4:41.88- Madison Homovich, Marlins of Raleigh
  3. 4:42.38- Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatics
  4. 4:42.80- Mary Smutny, AK Sharks
  5. 4:43.35- Lola Mull, Mid-Michigan Aquatics
  6. 4:44.26- Sarah Dimeco, Issaquah Swim Team
  7. 4:44.89- Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club
  8. 4:45.34- Zoe Gawronska, Cypress Fairbank

GIRLS’ 200 IM:

  1. 1:54.02- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
  2. 1:55.67- Vanessa Pearl, Metroplex Aquatics
  3. 1:56.23- Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
  4. 1:56.83- Olivia Carter, Enfinity Aquatics
  5. 1:57.56- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area Swim Team
  6. 1:57.59- Samantha Shelton, Unattached SCAL
  7. 1:57.71- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon
  8. 1:58.02- Kelly Pash, Carmel Swim Club

GIRLS’ 50 FREE:

  1. 22.00- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
  2. 22.18- Kate Douglass, Chelsea Piers
  3. 22.28- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club
  4. 22.30- Julia Cook, Aggie Swim Club
  5. 22.35- Amalie Fackenthal, Davis Aquadarts
  6. 22.40- Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club
  7. 22.43- Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities
  8. 22.46- Maxine Parker, Unattached CATS

GIRLS’ 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY:

  1. 3:33.93- Fort Collins Area Swim Team
  2. 3:36.68- Nashville Aquatic Club
  3. 3:37.39-Cardinal Aquatics
  4. 3:37.97- Magnolia Aquatic Club
  5. 3:38.55- SwimMAC Carolina
  6. 3:39.71- Irvine Novaquatics
  7. 3:39.86- Lake Oswego Swim Club
  8. 3:40.16- Marlins of Raleigh

Troy

This is great to see. Some of these girls will start competing against each other in college next year.

