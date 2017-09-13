Jack Franzman “Reevaluates” Verbal to NC State; Chooses Indiana Instead

Four months after Jack Franzman became NC State’s first verbal commitment from the high school class of 2018, the Zionsville, Indiana native has decommitted and given a new verbal commitment to the in-state Hoosiers. He announced via Instagram:

“After being given the opportunity to reevaluate my initial college verbal commitment, I am honored and excited to announce that I have recently verbally committed to continue my academic and swimming career at Indiana University beginning in the fall of 2018. GO HOOSIERS!!”

Franzman is a senior at Zionsville Community High School, with whom he has already won three individual and two relay state titles. After claiming twin individual titles in the 50/100 free events as a sophomore, he won the 50 free (20.00, after having broken the state record with 19.85 in prelims) and was runner-up in the 100 free at the 2017 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championships. He also anchored the Eagles’ state record-breaking 200 medley relay (19.79) and second-place 400 free relay (44.81).

Franzman does his year-round swimming Zionsville Swim Club. He represented Team USA at the 2016 Pan Pacific Junior Championships, earning silver in the 50 free (with a PB of 22.68). At 2016 Winter Juniors he placed second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. Franzman wrapped up this past long-course season at 2017 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships where he broke the meet record winning the 50 free (twice, with 22.98 in both prelims and finals), placed third in the 50 fly (24.95), and took fourth in the 100 free (50.81), earning new lifetime-bests in the 100 free and 50/100 fly. His best SCY times include:

50 free – 19.81

100 free – 43.44

100 fly – 49.19

100 back – 51.97

Franzman adds his name to the list of verbal commits to the Indiana University class of 2022 that already includes Michael Brinegar, Mikey Calvillo, and Zach Cook.

