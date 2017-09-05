Indiana HS Champ Zachary Cook Gives Verbal to In-State Hoosiers

Greenfield, Indiana’s Zachary Cook has announced via social media that he verbally committed to swim for Indiana University in the fall of 2018, adding his name with those of fellow verbal commits Michael Brinegar and Mikey Calvillo to the University of Indiana class of 2022.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Indiana University in the fall of 2018! From the elite coaching staff to the swim family to the beautiful campus it was an easy choice. And what can I say, I’m an Indiana boy 🔴⚪️ #IURedRevolution #GOIU #BabyHoosier #hoosierbornandraised”

The Greenfield-Central High School senior specializes in fly and back and is the reigning Indiana State High School champion in the 100 fly. At the 2017 IHSAA Championships, Cook won the 100 fly in 48.60 and placed fifth in the 100 back (50.81), a year after finishing fifth in both events as a sophomore. In addition, his 21.87 butterfly leg took Greenfield-Central from 8th to 5th in the 200 medley relay final, helping the Cougars to a ninth-place team finish overall.

Cook swims year-round with Southeastern Swim Club in Fishers. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he competed in the 100/200 fly at 2016 Speedo Summer Junior Nationals and the 100 back/100 fly at 2016 AT&T Winter Championships. This summer he wrapped up his long course season at NCSA Summer Championships; he went best times in the 50/100 back and 50/200 fly, finaling in the 200 fly (5th), 100 fly (26th), 50 fly (23rd), and 50 back (29th).

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 48.60

200 fly – 1:51.30

100 back – 50.53

200 back – 1:54.39

