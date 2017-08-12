IU Adds Another Distance Pickup for 2018 with Mikey Calvillo of AAAA

Alamo Area Aquatic Association’s Mikey Calvillo has verbally committed to the Indiana Hoosiers. Calvillo is a senior at O’Connor High School just outside of San Antonio who specializes in distance free and the 400 IM.

Calvillo competed at the 2016 Winter Junior Nationals, finishing 6th in the 400 IM and 8th in the 1650 free. Representing AAAA, he also finished 7th in the 1500 free, 8th in the 800 free, and won the 400 IM 18 & under C final at the 2017 US Open.

Swimming for O’Connor High School, Calvillo placed 8th in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 IM at the 2017 Texas 6A State Championships.

TOP TIMES (SCY/LCM)

500/400 free – 4:28.39/3:55.52

1000/800 free – 9:11.00/8:03.99

1650/1500 free – 15:15.76/15:28.61

400 IM – 3:53.24/4:22.09*

*Calvillo’s 4:22.09 from the US Open ranks him #10 in 15-16 age group history

Calvillo’s best events are the mile and the 400 IM, and he would’ve scored at Big Tens last year in both races with his lifetime bests. He would’ve been squarely in the C final with his 400 IM time, while he would’ve been 15th in the mile.

Indiana has a huge freshman class for the 2017-18 season, but it’s pretty much an exclusively sprint-oriented group of swimmers. The Hoosiers just graduated Marwan El Kamash, who A-finaled in the 500 free and was their only qualifier in the mile at the 2017 NCAA Championships, but Calvillo’s addition complements that of Michael Brinegar, another very good distance swimmer who committed recently to IU’s class of 2022.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University🔴⚪️ A post shared by Mikey Calvillo (@mikeycalv) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].