Coleman’s Carpool: Fitter and Faster Share Travel Essentials (Video)

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

At the ASCA world clinic, you see all sorts of people, familiar and new. One group I ran into was the Fitter and Faster Tour, who travel the country giving swim clinics to teams year round. When we decided to do a carpool, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to get the low down on what their traveling essentials were.

