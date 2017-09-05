Sarah Sjöström and Adam Peaty Share Their Favourite Sets

Sarah Sjöström of Sweden and Adam Peaty of Great Britain both had incredible success this summer.

Sjöström won World Championship gold in the 50 and 100 butterfly as well as the 50 freestyle. She set a new world record in the 50 freestyle and although she finished second in the 100 freestyle to American Simone Manuel she set a new world record in the event leading off the Swedish 4 x 100 freestyle relay.

After Budapest Sjöström competed in the World Cup events in Moscow, Berlin and Eindhoven. In the final stop she set new world records in both the short course 100 and 200 freestyle. During the three competitions she collected 266 points to lead the World Cup standings, 90 points ahead of Hungarian Katinka Hosszu.

Peaty won the 50 and 100 breaststroke at the World Championships along with setting a new world record in the 50 breaststroke. He also took home a silver as part of Great Britain’s men’s 4 x 100 medley relay team.

Both Sjöström and Peaty were kind enough to share their favourite sets with the SwimSwam readers.

40 x 50 freestyle LCM @ 50 10 at 32 10 at 31 10 at 30 10 at 29



“That is a really good endurance set for me,” Sjöström told SwimSwam.

“I also like different sprint sets where you go 25s from a dive. The fast stuff.”

“The toughest sets for me are heart rate sets,” said Peaty. “My favourite sets are threshold sets.”

20 x 100 LCM @1:25 or 1:30 75 free/25 breast Descend the blocks of four 1-4 Through the set holding between 1:05 and 1:00 The last few at 57 or 56



“I enjoy pushing myself when all my mind is working on something. If I am just going up and down the pool I don’t really enjoy it.”