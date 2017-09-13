China Student Games Day 4: Qiao Zhong Yi Dominates in Yang’s Absence

13TH ANNUAL REPUBLIC OF CHINA STUDENT GAMES

Day four of the China Students Games included finals for the 50 free, 100 fly, 8oo free, 4×100 free relay, and 4×100 medley relay.

Finals got off to a speedy start, with Shi Yang downing the 50 free meet record in 22.39. Zhao Xianjian and Yu Hexin were also under previous meet record pace, going 22.47 and 22.54, respectively. For the women, Liu Xiang took first set a new meet record, clocking in at 24.57

In the men’s 100 fly, 2012 Olympian Hao Yun took gold in 52.75. On the women’s side, 2016 Olympian Zhou Yilin went 59.27 to barely touch out 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the event Lu Ying, who went 59.29,

In the men’s 800 free final that notably lacked distance authority Sun Yang, open water swimmer Qiao Zhong Yi destroyed the competition, going 8:06.87. Second place went to He Yunyi at 8:16.47, who just edged out Tang Jiawei‘s 8:16.59. On the women’s side, open water convert and former Asian record holder Xin Xin took first in 8:38.29, leaving fellow open water swimmer Yan Siyu (8:42.56) behind for second place.

Team Beijing took first in the men’s 4×100 free relay, going 3:26.96, followed by Team Shanghai at 3:31.12. Beijing took the win on the women’s side as well, in 3:57.58, followed by Jiangsu Province’s 3:59.61.

In the 4×100 medley relay, Team Shanghai went 3:39.43 to beat out Jiangsu Province, who went 3:41.95. For the women, Beijing once again prevailed in 4:08.13, followed by Shanghai in 4:10.08. The teams from Zhejiang and Shandong were both disqualified.

Day five of six will begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow, with finals at 2 p.m.