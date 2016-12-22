CONFIRMED: Abbey Weitzeil Splits 20.92 Anchoring Free Relay

Yesterday, we shared a press release recapping what would typically a pretty under-the-radar meet between the women of Cal and San Jose State. Yet, one result stuck out: an apparent 20.92 anchor leg by freshman Abbey Weitzeil on Cal’s “C” 200 free relay, which would be one of the fastest times in history.
Now, you do occasionally see some pretty outrageous relay splits due to various touch pad issues, and it seemed pretty crazy that Weitzeil would be that fast at a relatively low-key duel meet, almost certainly untapered and in a training suit.
However, we reached out to Cal for confirmation, and they responded that it was a confirmed split, with no touchpad malfunction. While we can never be 100% sure, especially as there is still the possibility of something like a bad exchange that wasn’t caught by the officials, this appears to be the third-fastest relay split ever, and the only sub-21 split done outside of a championship meet.
Our astute readers pointed out the other five sub-21 splits that we’ve been able to confirm, and here they are with links to the original stories:
Anna Vanderpool-Wallace – 20.80
Kelsi Worrell – 20.84
Ivy Martin – 20.96
Margo Geer – 20.98
Megan Romano – 20.99
On one hand, that a swimmer could go this fast in season is simply mind-blowing. On the other hand, Weitzeil is the American Record holder in the 50 free, boasting a time of 21.12. If you assume a flying start gives you an extra 0.5 to 0.7 seconds, that means that it’s certainly reasonable to expect Weitzeil to be able to go somewhere around on a relay start 20.5 come championship season.
The bottom line to all of this: swimmers continue to get faster, and we should be set for an absolutely epic 50 free battle come March at the NCAA championships.
I am not sure a coach saying it’s true completely confirms this? Of course they will say it’s true? Video evidence? Coincidence that the slowest relay split is before the fastest split? (timing malfunction?) 59 in the 100 back, 1:06 100 breast and then 20.9 free? Not sure I buy it.
In any case, it would be sweet if it really is true, as that would be pretty incredible. Im skeptical, however. Guess we’ll have to wait till the next meet!
As I stated in comments on the another article on the meet here on SWIMSWAM, I was at the meet and she really “flew” in the last 25 yards. Also, there were 4 Cal relay teams in the event, not 3, so she was the anchor on the “D” team, not “C” team. Coach McKeever probably did this to spur Weitzel and make the relays a lot more fun for all the swimmers.By the time Weitzel hit the water there was too much of a gap in 50 yards for her to help her team pull out the win.
Those are her off events, I’m sure she was just focusing on the split for the relay.
True. Except that in September she went 57 back and 1:04 breast during the pentathlon. I just think there will some disappointed fans come March.
Please someone come forward with a video!
They’re probably in much harder training now.. She’ll be fine, don’t jinx anything please!!
That’s my point! It seems unlikely that given they are probably in hard training over xmas and the slower other performances, a 1.3 second drop (22.2 relay split against WSU) in a relay split seems strange.
Also she swam the 100 IM before the backstroke
WOW
Nuts