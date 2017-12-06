The Top 16 Women in Each Event at 2017-18 NCAA Midseason

We’re now through the second round of NCAA midseason invites and it’s time to take a look at where the division 1 teams stand. SwimSwam has put together a list of the top 16 times in each event up to this point. The lists in this article only include top times for the women. The men’s rankings can be found here, and the scoring analysis of the men’s teams at midseason can be found here.

Keep in mind that while compiling these rankings, a couple of swims occasionally slip through the cracks, so let us know in the comments if we’ve missed anything. SwimSwam will be using these rankings to score out a mock NCAA meet based on the midseason results.

A few things to consider:

  • A few of the top swimmers who are likely NCAA finalists may be missing from events. For example, Stanford’s Simone Manuel was missing and Ella Eastin didn’t swim the 200 IM at Art Adamson. Ohio State’s Liz Li has been out for the Buckeyes.
  • Some swimmers are ranked in the top 16 in more than 3 events. These swimmers will only be scored in 3 of those events when we score out the meet. The scoring article will be up soon.
  • While a couple of division 2 swimmers may be among the fastest in the country, the purpose of this article is to identify the top 16 division 1 swimmers in each race.
  • Some schools had more than one relay make the top 16. Only the fastest relay from each school was counted.
  • Diving is not included in these rankings

(Note: The times listed are from the USA Swimming database, so if any swimmers are missing from the list that should be on it, we’ll update accordingly.)

50 FREE:

  1. 21.44- Abbey Weitzeil, Cal
  2. 21.48- Caroline Baldwin, North Carolina
  3. 21.50-Erika Brown, Tennessee
  4. 21.69- Beryl Gastaldello, Texas A&M
  5. 21.86- Caitlin Cooper, Virginia
  6. 21.87- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
  7. 21.91- Janet Hu, Stanford
  8. 21.99- Amy Bilquist, Cal
  9. 22.01- Ky-Lee Perry, NC State
  10. 22.04- Casey Fanz, Louisville
  11. 22.10- Grace Haskett, Indiana
  12. 22.20- Stanzi Moseley, Tennessee
  13. 22.21- Veronica Burchill, Georgia
  14. 22.22- Lainey Visscher, Louisville
  15. (T-15) 22.23- Marta Ciesla, Southern Cal
  16. (T-15) 22.23- Aly Tetzloff, Auburn

100 FREE:

  1. 46.70- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
  2. 46.95- Abbey Weitzeil, Cal
  3. 47.14- Caroline Baldwin. North Carolina
  4. 47.20- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
  5. 47.54- Erika Brown, Tennessee
  6. 47.57- Louise Hansson. Southern Cal
  7. 47.58- Annie Ochitwa, Missouri
  8. 47.61- Julie Meynen, Auburn
  9. 47.77- Beryl Gastaldello, Texas A&M
  10. 47.79- Janet Hu, Stanford
  11. 47.81- Claire Adams, Texas A&M
  12. 47.83- Veronica Burchill, Georgia
  13. 47.94- Amy Bilquist, Cal
  14. 48.01- Aly Tetzloff, Auburn
  15. 48.12- Stanzi Moseley, Tennessee
  16. 48.14- Rebecca Millard, Texas

200 FREE:

  1. 1:41.17- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
  2. 1:41.60- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
  3. 1:41.83- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
  4. 1:43.19- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
  5. 1:43.66- Gabby Deloof, Michigan
  6. 1:43.85- Meaghan Raab, Georgia
  7. 1:43.93- Claire Adams, Texas
  8. 1:44.11- Quinn Carrozza, Texas
  9. 1:44.15- Mackenzie Padington, Minnesota
  10. 1:44.26- Katie Drabot, Stanford
  11. 1:44.41- Abbey Weitzeil, Cal
  12. 1:44.47- Courtney Harnish, Georgia
  13. 1:44.48- Kennedy Goss, Indiana
  14. 1:44.52- Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M
  15. 1:44.63- Stanzi Moseley, Tennessee
  16. 1:44.75- Joanna Evans. Texas

500 FREE:

  1. 4:27.84- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
  2. 4:35.02- Rose Bi, Michigan
  3. 4:35.05- Joanna Evans, Texas
  4. 4:35.69- Courtney Harnish, Georgia
  5. 4:35.78- Mallory Comerford, Lousiville
  6. 4:36.59- Kaersten Meitz, Purdue
  7. 4:37.30- Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M
  8. 4:37.51- Katie Drabot, Stanford
  9. 4:37.85- Brooke Forde, Stanford
  10. (T-10) 4:38.54- Mackenzie Padington, Minnesota
  11. (T-10) 4:38.54- Sierra Schmidt, Michigan
  12. 4:38.64- Hannah Cox, Arizona
  13. 4:38.77- Ally McHugh, Penn State
  14. 4:38.80- Kira Zubar, Missouri
  15. 4:38.91- Geena Freriks, Kentucky
  16. 4:39.20- Leah Stevens, Stanford

1650 FREE:

  1. 15:03.31- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
  2. 15:51.74- Joanna Evans. Texas
  3. 15:54.41- Kaersten Meitz, Purdue
  4. 15:54.42- Hannah Moore, NC State
  5. 15:57.76- Phoebe Hines, Hawaii
  6. 15:59.30- Ally McHugh, Penn State
  7. 16:01.45- Amanda Richey, Pitt
  8. 16:02.36- Sophie Cattermole, Louisville
  9. 16:02.42- Rose Bi, Michigan
  10. 16:04.28- Hannah Cox, Arizona
  11. 16:04.57- Cassy Jernberg, Indiana
  12. 16:05.47- Leah Stevens, Stanford
  13. 16:05.88- G Ryan, Michigan
  14. 16:06.05- Molly Kowal, Ohio State
  15. 16:07.07- Olivia Anderson, Georgia
  16. 16:07.28- Kirsten Jacobsen, Arizona

100 BACK:

  1. 50.62- Kathleen Baker, Cal
  2. 50.79- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
  3. 50.91- Ally Howe, Stanford
  4. 51.16- Hannah Stevens, Missouri
  5. 51.17- Asia Seidt, Kentucky
  6. 51.30- Janet Hu, Stanford
  7. 51.42- Claire Adams, Texas
  8. 51.52- Kylie Stewart, Georgia
  9. 51.62- Amy Bilquist, Cal
  10. 51.65- Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M
  11. 51.78- Emma Ball, Florida
  12. 51.79- Elise Haan, NC State
  13. 51.93- Ally Rockett, Indiana
  14. 51.95- Caroline Baldwin, North Carolina
  15. 52.06- Meghan Small, Tennessee
  16. (T-16) 52.27- Erika Brown, Tennessee
  17. (T-16) 52.27- Carly Quast, Notre Dame

200 BACK:

  1. 1:50.10- Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M
  2. 1:50.48- Amy Bilquist, Cal
  3. 1:50.62- Kathleen Baker, Cal
  4. 1:50.66- Janet Hu, Stanford
  5. 1:50.67- Asia Seidt, Kentucky
  6. 1:51.03- Clara Smiddy, Michigan
  7. 1:51.15- Ali Galyer, Kentucky
  8. 1:51.21- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
  9. 1:51.25- Ally Howe, Stanford
  10. 1:51.88- Kylie Stewart, Georgia
  11. 1:51.92- Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky
  12. 1:52.26- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
  13. 1:52.31- Hannah Stevens, Missouri
  14. 1:52.84- Claire Adams, Texas
  15. 1:52.86- Kristen Romano, Ohio State
  16. 1:53.24- Quinn Carrozza, Texas

100 BREAST:

  1. 58.64- Riley Scott, Southern Cal
  2. 58.96- Silja Kansakoski, Arizona State
  3. 59.12- Lilly King, Indiana
  4. 59.21- Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M
  5. 59.35- Natalie Pierce, Florida State
  6. 59.41- Franziska Weidner, Hawaii
  7. 59.49- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
  8. 59.58- Anna Belousova, Texas A&M
  9. 59.60- Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky
  10. 59.71- Mariia Astashkina, Louisville
  11. 59.82- Justine Macfarlane, Alabama
  12. 59.89- Katie Armitage, Tennessee
  13. 59.89- Lina Rathsack, Pitt
  14. 59.96- Maggie Aroesty, Southern Cal
  15. 59.98- Miranda Tucker, Michigan
  16. 1:00.06- Marie-Claire Schillinger, Rice

200 BREAST:

  1. 2:05.96- Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M
  2. 2:06.52- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
  3. 2:06.68- Maggie Aroesty, Southern Cal
  4. 2:07.83- Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky
  5. 2:07.86- Silja Kansakoski, Arizona State
  6. 2:07.99- Riley Scott, Southern Cal
  7. 2:08.32- Esther Gonzalez, Texas A&M
  8. 2:08.51- Paloma Marrero, Akron
  9. 2:08.61- Franziska Weidner, Hawaii
  10. 2:08.73- Miranda Tucker, Michigan
  11. 2:08.78- Meaghan Raab, Georgia
  12. 2:08.91- Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M
  13. 2:08.92- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
  14. 2:08.97- Anna Belousova, Texas A&M
  15. 2:09.03- Emma Schanz, UCLA
  16. 2:09.11- Lina Rathsack, Pitt

100 FLY:

  1. 50.33- Erika Brown, Tennessee
  2. 50.41- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
  3. 50.77- Noemie Thomas, Cal
  4. 50.82- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
  5. 51.27- Janet Hu, Stanford
  6. 51.39- Beryl Gastaldello, Texas A&M
  7. 51.69- Grace Oglesby, Louisville
  8. 51.78- Katie McLaughlin, Cal
  9. 51.79- Danielle Nack, Minnesota
  10. (T-10) 51.80- Veronica Burchill, Georgia
  11. (T-10) 51.80- Leah Goldman, Duke
  12. 51.82- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
  13. 51.85- Chelsea Britt, Georgia
  14. 51.87- Christie Jensen, Indiana
  15. 51.96- Mackenzie Rumrill, Arizona
  16. 52.03- Tayla Lovemore, Florida State

200 FLY:

  1. 1:51.74- Katie Drabot, Stanford
  2. 1:52.03- Ella Eastin, Stanford
  3. 1:52.66- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
  4. 1:53.55- Jenn Marrkand, Virginia
  5. 1:54.05- Maddie Wright, Southern Cal
  6. 1:54.12- Noemie Thomas, Cal
  7. 1:54.28- Grace Oglesby, Louisville
  8. 1:54.43- Megan Kingsley, Georgia
  9. 1:54.56- Sharli Brady, Missouri
  10. 1:54.80- Chelsea Britt, Georgia
  11. 1:54.95- Hannah Kukurugya, Stanford
  12. 1:55.01- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
  13. 1:55.25- Remedy Rule, Texas
  14. 1:55.28- Lauren Case, Texas
  15. (T-15) 1:55.40- Meg Bailey, Ohio State
  16. (T-15) 1:55.40- Katie Grover, UCLA

200 IM:

  1. (T-1) 1:53.24- Kathleen Baker, Cal
  2. (T-1) 1:53.24- Ella Eastin, Stanford
  3. 1:53.38- Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M
  4. 1:53.48- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
  5. 1:53.84- Asia Seidt, Kentucky
  6. 1:54.38- Bailey Andison, Denver
  7. (T-7) 1:55.16- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
  8. (T-7) 1:55.16- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
  9. 1:55.20- Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M
  10. 1:55.37- Meaghan Raab, Georgia
  11. 1:55.47- Meaghan Small, Tennessee
  12. 1:55.55- Sharli Brady, Missouri
  13. 1:55.63- Riley Scott, Southern Cal
  14. 1:55.68- Franziska Weidner, Hawaii
  15. 1:55.74- Clara Smiddy, Michigan
  16. 1:55.80- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal

400 IM:

  1. 3:59.69- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
  2. 4:00.02- Ella Eastin, Stanford
  3. 4:02.02- Brooke Forde, Stanford
  4. 4:02.85- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
  5. 4:04.37- Sharli Brady, Missouri
  6. 4:05.43- Tess Cieplucha, Tennessee
  7. 4:05.50- Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M
  8. 4:05.80- Meg Bailey, Ohio State
  9. 4:06.10- Bailey Andison, Denver
  10. 4:06.58- Sarah Darcel, Cal
  11. 4:07.45- Reka Gyorgy, Virginia Tech
  12. 4:07.65- Marlies Ross, Arizona State
  13. 4:07.69- Allie Szekely, Stanford
  14. 4:08.09- Ally McHugh, Penn State
  15. 4:08.20- Emma Barksdale, South Carolina
  16. 4:08.47- Evie Pfeifer, Texas

200 FREE RELAY:

  1. 1:27.10- Cal
  2. 1:27.50- Louisville
  3. 1:27.93- Virginia
  4. 1:28.37- Texas A&M
  5. 1:28.49- Florida State
  6. (T-6) 1:28.52- Stanford
  7. (T-6) 1:28.52- NC State
  8. (T-6) 1:28.52- North Carolina
  9. 1:28.57- Michigan
  10. 1:28.76- Auburn
  11. 1:28.81- Texas
  12. 1:28.91- Georgia
  13. 1:28.95- Indiana
  14. 1:29.02- Ohio State
  15. 1:29.07- Tennessee
  16. 1:29.26- Alabama

400 FREE RELAY:

  1. 3:10.95- Cal
  2. 3:11.59- Stanford
  3. 3:12.06- Virginia
  4. 3:12.15- Louisville
  5. 3:12.21- Michigan
  6. 3:12.84- Texas
  7. 3:13.68- Tennessee
  8. 3:13.88- Auburn
  9. 3:14.38- Texas A&M
  10. 3:15.05- Georgia
  11. 3:15.28- North Carolina
  12. 3:15.38- Wisconsin
  13. 3:15.39- Alabama
  14. 3:15.40- Southern Cal
  15. 3:15.43- Ohio State
  16. 3:15.53- Missouri

800 FREE RELAY:

  1. 6:55.43- Michigan
  2. 6:58.41- Louisville
  3. 6:58.75- Texas
  4. 6:59.38- Cal
  5. 7:00.40- Southern Cal
  6. 7:00.93- Georgia
  7. 7:02.92- Arizona
  8. 7:03.59- Missouri
  9. 7:05.06- Wisconsin
  10. 7:05.27- Texas A&M
  11. 7:06.10- Kentucky
  12. 7:07.11- Tennessee
  13. 7:07.31- Ohio State
  14. 7:09.74- UCLA
  15. 7:10.01- NC State
  16. 7:10.79- Indiana

200 MEDLEY RELAY:

  1. 1:34.58- Indiana
  2. 1:35.04- Cal
  3. 1:35.90- Texas A&M
  4. 1:36.67- Tennessee
  5. 1:36.73- Georgia
  6. 1:36.79- Stanford
  7. 1:36.86- Louisville
  8. 1:36.89- Southern Cal
  9. 1:36.95- Florida State
  10. 1:37.14- Wisconsin
  11. 1:37.25- Arizona
  12. 1:37.45- Michigan
  13. 1:37.52- Alabama
  14. 1:37.55- Minnesota
  15. 1:37.56-1:37.62- Akron

400 MEDLEY RELAY:

  1. 3:29.47- Texas A&M
  2. 3:29.54- Stanford
  3. 3:29.96- Southern Cal
  4. 3:30.45- Cal
  5. 3:31.48- Tennessee
  6. 3:31.88- Michigan
  7. 3:31.92- Louisville
  8. 3:32.04- Indiana
  9. 3:32.31- Kentucky
  10. 3:32.39- Georgia
  11. 3:32.59- Texas
  12. 3:33.39- NC State
  13. 3:33.44- Missouri
  14. 3:33.45- Florida State
  15. 3:33.52- Arizona
  16. 3:34.59- Wisconsin

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her M.A. in …

Read More »