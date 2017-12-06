The Top 16 Women in Each Event at 2017-18 NCAA Midseason

We’re now through the second round of NCAA midseason invites and it’s time to take a look at where the division 1 teams stand. SwimSwam has put together a list of the top 16 times in each event up to this point. The lists in this article only include top times for the women. The men’s rankings can be found here, and the scoring analysis of the men’s teams at midseason can be found here.
Keep in mind that while compiling these rankings, a couple of swims occasionally slip through the cracks, so let us know in the comments if we’ve missed anything. SwimSwam will be using these rankings to score out a mock NCAA meet based on the midseason results.
A few things to consider:
- A few of the top swimmers who are likely NCAA finalists may be missing from events. For example, Stanford’s Simone Manuel was missing and Ella Eastin didn’t swim the 200 IM at Art Adamson. Ohio State’s Liz Li has been out for the Buckeyes.
- Some swimmers are ranked in the top 16 in more than 3 events. These swimmers will only be scored in 3 of those events when we score out the meet. The scoring article will be up soon.
- While a couple of division 2 swimmers may be among the fastest in the country, the purpose of this article is to identify the top 16 division 1 swimmers in each race.
- Some schools had more than one relay make the top 16. Only the fastest relay from each school was counted.
- Diving is not included in these rankings
(Note: The times listed are from the USA Swimming database, so if any swimmers are missing from the list that should be on it, we’ll update accordingly.)
50 FREE:
- 21.44- Abbey Weitzeil, Cal
- 21.48- Caroline Baldwin, North Carolina
- 21.50-Erika Brown, Tennessee
- 21.69- Beryl Gastaldello, Texas A&M
- 21.86- Caitlin Cooper, Virginia
- 21.87- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
- 21.91- Janet Hu, Stanford
- 21.99- Amy Bilquist, Cal
- 22.01- Ky-Lee Perry, NC State
- 22.04- Casey Fanz, Louisville
- 22.10- Grace Haskett, Indiana
- 22.20- Stanzi Moseley, Tennessee
- 22.21- Veronica Burchill, Georgia
- 22.22- Lainey Visscher, Louisville
- (T-15) 22.23- Marta Ciesla, Southern Cal
- (T-15) 22.23- Aly Tetzloff, Auburn
100 FREE:
- 46.70- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
- 46.95- Abbey Weitzeil, Cal
- 47.14- Caroline Baldwin. North Carolina
- 47.20- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
- 47.54- Erika Brown, Tennessee
- 47.57- Louise Hansson. Southern Cal
- 47.58- Annie Ochitwa, Missouri
- 47.61- Julie Meynen, Auburn
- 47.77- Beryl Gastaldello, Texas A&M
- 47.79- Janet Hu, Stanford
- 47.81- Claire Adams, Texas A&M
- 47.83- Veronica Burchill, Georgia
- 47.94- Amy Bilquist, Cal
- 48.01- Aly Tetzloff, Auburn
- 48.12- Stanzi Moseley, Tennessee
- 48.14- Rebecca Millard, Texas
200 FREE:
- 1:41.17- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
- 1:41.60- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
- 1:41.83- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
- 1:43.19- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
- 1:43.66- Gabby Deloof, Michigan
- 1:43.85- Meaghan Raab, Georgia
- 1:43.93- Claire Adams, Texas
- 1:44.11- Quinn Carrozza, Texas
- 1:44.15- Mackenzie Padington, Minnesota
- 1:44.26- Katie Drabot, Stanford
- 1:44.41- Abbey Weitzeil, Cal
- 1:44.47- Courtney Harnish, Georgia
- 1:44.48- Kennedy Goss, Indiana
- 1:44.52- Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M
- 1:44.63- Stanzi Moseley, Tennessee
- 1:44.75- Joanna Evans. Texas
500 FREE:
- 4:27.84- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
- 4:35.02- Rose Bi, Michigan
- 4:35.05- Joanna Evans, Texas
- 4:35.69- Courtney Harnish, Georgia
- 4:35.78- Mallory Comerford, Lousiville
- 4:36.59- Kaersten Meitz, Purdue
- 4:37.30- Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M
- 4:37.51- Katie Drabot, Stanford
- 4:37.85- Brooke Forde, Stanford
- (T-10) 4:38.54- Mackenzie Padington, Minnesota
- (T-10) 4:38.54- Sierra Schmidt, Michigan
- 4:38.64- Hannah Cox, Arizona
- 4:38.77- Ally McHugh, Penn State
- 4:38.80- Kira Zubar, Missouri
- 4:38.91- Geena Freriks, Kentucky
- 4:39.20- Leah Stevens, Stanford
1650 FREE:
- 15:03.31- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
- 15:51.74- Joanna Evans. Texas
- 15:54.41- Kaersten Meitz, Purdue
- 15:54.42- Hannah Moore, NC State
- 15:57.76- Phoebe Hines, Hawaii
- 15:59.30- Ally McHugh, Penn State
- 16:01.45- Amanda Richey, Pitt
- 16:02.36- Sophie Cattermole, Louisville
- 16:02.42- Rose Bi, Michigan
- 16:04.28- Hannah Cox, Arizona
- 16:04.57- Cassy Jernberg, Indiana
- 16:05.47- Leah Stevens, Stanford
- 16:05.88- G Ryan, Michigan
- 16:06.05- Molly Kowal, Ohio State
- 16:07.07- Olivia Anderson, Georgia
- 16:07.28- Kirsten Jacobsen, Arizona
100 BACK:
- 50.62- Kathleen Baker, Cal
- 50.79- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
- 50.91- Ally Howe, Stanford
- 51.16- Hannah Stevens, Missouri
- 51.17- Asia Seidt, Kentucky
- 51.30- Janet Hu, Stanford
- 51.42- Claire Adams, Texas
- 51.52- Kylie Stewart, Georgia
- 51.62- Amy Bilquist, Cal
- 51.65- Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M
- 51.78- Emma Ball, Florida
- 51.79- Elise Haan, NC State
- 51.93- Ally Rockett, Indiana
- 51.95- Caroline Baldwin, North Carolina
- 52.06- Meghan Small, Tennessee
- (T-16) 52.27- Erika Brown, Tennessee
- (T-16) 52.27- Carly Quast, Notre Dame
200 BACK:
- 1:50.10- Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M
- 1:50.48- Amy Bilquist, Cal
- 1:50.62- Kathleen Baker, Cal
- 1:50.66- Janet Hu, Stanford
- 1:50.67- Asia Seidt, Kentucky
- 1:51.03- Clara Smiddy, Michigan
- 1:51.15- Ali Galyer, Kentucky
- 1:51.21- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
- 1:51.25- Ally Howe, Stanford
- 1:51.88- Kylie Stewart, Georgia
- 1:51.92- Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky
- 1:52.26- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
- 1:52.31- Hannah Stevens, Missouri
- 1:52.84- Claire Adams, Texas
- 1:52.86- Kristen Romano, Ohio State
- 1:53.24- Quinn Carrozza, Texas
100 BREAST:
- 58.64- Riley Scott, Southern Cal
- 58.96- Silja Kansakoski, Arizona State
- 59.12- Lilly King, Indiana
- 59.21- Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M
- 59.35- Natalie Pierce, Florida State
- 59.41- Franziska Weidner, Hawaii
- 59.49- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
- 59.58- Anna Belousova, Texas A&M
- 59.60- Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky
- 59.71- Mariia Astashkina, Louisville
- 59.82- Justine Macfarlane, Alabama
- 59.89- Katie Armitage, Tennessee
- 59.89- Lina Rathsack, Pitt
- 59.96- Maggie Aroesty, Southern Cal
- 59.98- Miranda Tucker, Michigan
- 1:00.06- Marie-Claire Schillinger, Rice
200 BREAST:
- 2:05.96- Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M
- 2:06.52- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
- 2:06.68- Maggie Aroesty, Southern Cal
- 2:07.83- Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky
- 2:07.86- Silja Kansakoski, Arizona State
- 2:07.99- Riley Scott, Southern Cal
- 2:08.32- Esther Gonzalez, Texas A&M
- 2:08.51- Paloma Marrero, Akron
- 2:08.61- Franziska Weidner, Hawaii
- 2:08.73- Miranda Tucker, Michigan
- 2:08.78- Meaghan Raab, Georgia
- 2:08.91- Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M
- 2:08.92- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
- 2:08.97- Anna Belousova, Texas A&M
- 2:09.03- Emma Schanz, UCLA
- 2:09.11- Lina Rathsack, Pitt
100 FLY:
- 50.33- Erika Brown, Tennessee
- 50.41- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
- 50.77- Noemie Thomas, Cal
- 50.82- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
- 51.27- Janet Hu, Stanford
- 51.39- Beryl Gastaldello, Texas A&M
- 51.69- Grace Oglesby, Louisville
- 51.78- Katie McLaughlin, Cal
- 51.79- Danielle Nack, Minnesota
- (T-10) 51.80- Veronica Burchill, Georgia
- (T-10) 51.80- Leah Goldman, Duke
- 51.82- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
- 51.85- Chelsea Britt, Georgia
- 51.87- Christie Jensen, Indiana
- 51.96- Mackenzie Rumrill, Arizona
- 52.03- Tayla Lovemore, Florida State
200 FLY:
- 1:51.74- Katie Drabot, Stanford
- 1:52.03- Ella Eastin, Stanford
- 1:52.66- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
- 1:53.55- Jenn Marrkand, Virginia
- 1:54.05- Maddie Wright, Southern Cal
- 1:54.12- Noemie Thomas, Cal
- 1:54.28- Grace Oglesby, Louisville
- 1:54.43- Megan Kingsley, Georgia
- 1:54.56- Sharli Brady, Missouri
- 1:54.80- Chelsea Britt, Georgia
- 1:54.95- Hannah Kukurugya, Stanford
- 1:55.01- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
- 1:55.25- Remedy Rule, Texas
- 1:55.28- Lauren Case, Texas
- (T-15) 1:55.40- Meg Bailey, Ohio State
- (T-15) 1:55.40- Katie Grover, UCLA
200 IM:
- (T-1) 1:53.24- Kathleen Baker, Cal
- (T-1) 1:53.24- Ella Eastin, Stanford
- 1:53.38- Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M
- 1:53.48- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
- 1:53.84- Asia Seidt, Kentucky
- 1:54.38- Bailey Andison, Denver
- (T-7) 1:55.16- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
- (T-7) 1:55.16- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
- 1:55.20- Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M
- 1:55.37- Meaghan Raab, Georgia
- 1:55.47- Meaghan Small, Tennessee
- 1:55.55- Sharli Brady, Missouri
- 1:55.63- Riley Scott, Southern Cal
- 1:55.68- Franziska Weidner, Hawaii
- 1:55.74- Clara Smiddy, Michigan
- 1:55.80- Louise Hansson, Southern Cal
400 IM:
- 3:59.69- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
- 4:00.02- Ella Eastin, Stanford
- 4:02.02- Brooke Forde, Stanford
- 4:02.85- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
- 4:04.37- Sharli Brady, Missouri
- 4:05.43- Tess Cieplucha, Tennessee
- 4:05.50- Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M
- 4:05.80- Meg Bailey, Ohio State
- 4:06.10- Bailey Andison, Denver
- 4:06.58- Sarah Darcel, Cal
- 4:07.45- Reka Gyorgy, Virginia Tech
- 4:07.65- Marlies Ross, Arizona State
- 4:07.69- Allie Szekely, Stanford
- 4:08.09- Ally McHugh, Penn State
- 4:08.20- Emma Barksdale, South Carolina
- 4:08.47- Evie Pfeifer, Texas
200 FREE RELAY:
- 1:27.10- Cal
- 1:27.50- Louisville
- 1:27.93- Virginia
- 1:28.37- Texas A&M
- 1:28.49- Florida State
- (T-6) 1:28.52- Stanford
- (T-6) 1:28.52- NC State
- (T-6) 1:28.52- North Carolina
- 1:28.57- Michigan
- 1:28.76- Auburn
- 1:28.81- Texas
- 1:28.91- Georgia
- 1:28.95- Indiana
- 1:29.02- Ohio State
- 1:29.07- Tennessee
- 1:29.26- Alabama
400 FREE RELAY:
- 3:10.95- Cal
- 3:11.59- Stanford
- 3:12.06- Virginia
- 3:12.15- Louisville
- 3:12.21- Michigan
- 3:12.84- Texas
- 3:13.68- Tennessee
- 3:13.88- Auburn
- 3:14.38- Texas A&M
- 3:15.05- Georgia
- 3:15.28- North Carolina
- 3:15.38- Wisconsin
- 3:15.39- Alabama
- 3:15.40- Southern Cal
- 3:15.43- Ohio State
- 3:15.53- Missouri
800 FREE RELAY:
- 6:55.43- Michigan
- 6:58.41- Louisville
- 6:58.75- Texas
- 6:59.38- Cal
- 7:00.40- Southern Cal
- 7:00.93- Georgia
- 7:02.92- Arizona
- 7:03.59- Missouri
- 7:05.06- Wisconsin
- 7:05.27- Texas A&M
- 7:06.10- Kentucky
- 7:07.11- Tennessee
- 7:07.31- Ohio State
- 7:09.74- UCLA
- 7:10.01- NC State
- 7:10.79- Indiana
200 MEDLEY RELAY:
- 1:34.58- Indiana
- 1:35.04- Cal
- 1:35.90- Texas A&M
- 1:36.67- Tennessee
- 1:36.73- Georgia
- 1:36.79- Stanford
- 1:36.86- Louisville
- 1:36.89- Southern Cal
- 1:36.95- Florida State
- 1:37.14- Wisconsin
- 1:37.25- Arizona
- 1:37.45- Michigan
- 1:37.52- Alabama
- 1:37.55- Minnesota
- 1:37.56-1:37.62- Akron
400 MEDLEY RELAY:
- 3:29.47- Texas A&M
- 3:29.54- Stanford
- 3:29.96- Southern Cal
- 3:30.45- Cal
- 3:31.48- Tennessee
- 3:31.88- Michigan
- 3:31.92- Louisville
- 3:32.04- Indiana
- 3:32.31- Kentucky
- 3:32.39- Georgia
- 3:32.59- Texas
- 3:33.39- NC State
- 3:33.44- Missouri
- 3:33.45- Florida State
- 3:33.52- Arizona
- 3:34.59- Wisconsin
