Magnolia Snags 800 Free Relay NAG, But NAC Goes Even Faster

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

After an impressive showing in the 200 medley relay to open the meet, the Nashville Aquatic Club girls were at it again about an hour and a half later, registering the fastest 4×200 free relay in 18 & under girls history at the Winter Junior East Championships in Knoxville.

The quartet of Allison RaabGretchen WalshElla Nelson and Alex Walsh combined for a time of 7:05.85, which lowers the juniors record of 7:07.81 set by Carmel last year.

The time was also nearly two seconds under the 15-18 National Age Group Record, which stood at 7:07.82 from SwimMac in 2014, but due to Grechen being just 14, the record will not count.

However, shortly after at the West Championships, Magnolia Aquatic Club clocked 7:05.91 to officially break the NAG. Like Nashville, Magnolia had a pair of sisters on the team, with Lucie and Lillie Nordmann on the lead-off and anchor legs. Monica Gumina and Kaitlynn Sims were the other two legs, as they topped the Austin Swim Club who were also under the old record in 7:07.59.

The splits for both teams are as follows:

Nasvhille Magnolia
Raab – 1:48.11
Lu.Normdann – 1:46.16
G.Walsh – 1:46.17
Gumina – 1:46.96
Nelson – 1:47.42 Sims – 1:47.60
A.Walsh – 1:44.15
Li.Nordmann – 1:45.19
7:05.85 7:05.91

SwimMac’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ squads took 2nd and 3rd at the East Championships, posting times of 7:11.92 and 7:14.23 respectively.

Prior to this race, Nashville had an impressive showing in the 200 medley relay placing 2nd to Cardinal Aquatics in 1:38.74. Both Walsh sisters and Raab swam on that relay as well, as Gretchen blazed home with a 21.01 anchor.

At the West Championships, Fort Collins won the 200 medley relay in a new NAG of 1:37.65 with Magnolia back in 4th.

