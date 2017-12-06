Magnolia Snags 800 Free Relay NAG, But NAC Goes Even Faster

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

Live results

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

December 6 – 9

University of Iowa Recreation Center

Iowa City, IA

Live results

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

After an impressive showing in the 200 medley relay to open the meet, the Nashville Aquatic Club girls were at it again about an hour and a half later, registering the fastest 4×200 free relay in 18 & under girls history at the Winter Junior East Championships in Knoxville.

The quartet of Allison Raab, Gretchen Walsh, Ella Nelson and Alex Walsh combined for a time of 7:05.85, which lowers the juniors record of 7:07.81 set by Carmel last year.

The time was also nearly two seconds under the 15-18 National Age Group Record, which stood at 7:07.82 from SwimMac in 2014, but due to Grechen being just 14, the record will not count.

However, shortly after at the West Championships, Magnolia Aquatic Club clocked 7:05.91 to officially break the NAG. Like Nashville, Magnolia had a pair of sisters on the team, with Lucie and Lillie Nordmann on the lead-off and anchor legs. Monica Gumina and Kaitlynn Sims were the other two legs, as they topped the Austin Swim Club who were also under the old record in 7:07.59.

The splits for both teams are as follows:

Nasvhille Magnolia Raab – 1:48.11 Lu.Normdann – 1:46.16 G.Walsh – 1:46.17 Gumina – 1:46.96 Nelson – 1:47.42 Sims – 1:47.60 A.Walsh – 1:44.15 Li.Nordmann – 1:45.19 7:05.85 7:05.91

SwimMac’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ squads took 2nd and 3rd at the East Championships, posting times of 7:11.92 and 7:14.23 respectively.

Prior to this race, Nashville had an impressive showing in the 200 medley relay placing 2nd to Cardinal Aquatics in 1:38.74. Both Walsh sisters and Raab swam on that relay as well, as Gretchen blazed home with a 21.01 anchor.

At the West Championships, Fort Collins won the 200 medley relay in a new NAG of 1:37.65 with Magnolia back in 4th.