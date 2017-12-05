Scoring the NCAA Men’s Teams Based on 2017-18 Midseason Rankings

We’re now through the second round of NCAA midseason invites and it’s time to take a look at where the division 1 teams stand. Per the request of some of our commenters, we’ve gone through and scored out how the men’s NCAA team battle would go based on the midseason rankings. This article only discusses scores based on the men’s rankings, which you can find here. We’re currently working on the women’s version, which will be posted soon.

It should be noted that a handful of teams were without some of their best swimmers, but those swimmers are expected to be back in action in the second half of the season. For example, Florida only had Caeleb Dressel for day 1 of the Purdue Invite, but didn’t get a chance to swim the 100 fly or 100 free individually as he had to tend to a personal matter. Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz and USC’s Carsten Vissering were absent altogether. These guys will not only add plenty of individual points for their respective teams, but they’ll also make a big difference on relays.

A FEW THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND:

  • Ocasionally, we’ll see a swimmer rank in the top 16 of more than 3 individual events. In that case,  we take their 3 highest finishes and dropped them out of the others, bumping the next fastest swimmers up into the top 16 and assigning scores accordingly.
  • It should also be noted that swimmers were able to swim all 5 relays at these invites, which they won’t be able to do at NCAAs unless the only swim 2 individual events.
  • Diving will play a role in the team scoring at NCAAs, which isn’t accounted for here.
  • The article only includes division 1.
  • In some cases, the top teams may have had more than one relay rank in the top 16. We have only ranked and scored the fastest relay for each school.
  • If there was a tie for 8th or 16th, both swimmers were given the normal amount of points for their place because we can’t just call them up and ask for a swimoff.

NCAA MEN’S TEAM SCORES BASED ON MIDSEASON RANKINGS:

Place Team Score
1 Cal 476
2 Texas 357
3 NC State 294
4 Stanford 226.5
5 Michigan 216.5
6 Florida 199
7 Alabama 189.5
8 Indiana 157
9 Arizona State 151.5
10 Tennessee 130
11 Southern Cal 127.5
12 Auburn 121
13 Missouri 114
14 Texas A&M 107
15 Arizona 92
16 Denver 78.5
17 Grand Canyon 73
18 Georgia 70
19 Louisville 62
20 Florida State 51
21 Notre Dame 26
22 Utah 26
23 Ohio State 23
24 UC Santa Barbara 22
25 Kentucky 21
26 Georgia Tech 21
27 Minnesota 18.5
28 Missouri State 17.5
29 Loyola Maryland 15
30 Harvard 15
31 UNLV 13
32 Cornell 10.5
33 South Carolina 9
34 Virginia 9
35 Purdue 9
36 Yale 3
37 Cincinnati 2

In This Story

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Scoring the NCAA Men’s Teams Based on 2017-18 Midseason Rankings"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Swimmer A

Texas is fortunate to have divers

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
59 minutes 24 seconds ago
Uberfan

And not have to even try at their conference meet, PAC 12 is by and far the toughest conference

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
49 minutes 12 seconds ago
Murica

SEC????

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
35 minutes 10 seconds ago
Horninco

Does Cal “have to try” at PAC 12’s? If you have your team fully qualified anyway it seems to me you’d be willing to sacrifice winning your conference in order to win an NCAA title. You think Alabama will care that they didn’t win the SEC if they end up winning the national title? (Football). Conversely, you don’t think Georgia would give up that shiny SEC trophy if they could be guaranteed the National Title?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes 40 seconds ago
johno

I think Cal stopped caring about the Pac12s a couple years ago.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes 35 seconds ago
Horninco

Is it illegal for Cal to recruit divers?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
25 minutes 29 seconds ago
Buona

Can someone enlighten me? Based on NCAA 2017, if divers are not included, which team will win?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes 14 seconds ago
Bay City Tex

Thanks to the Swimswam staff for this! Each of the last 2 years, I thought Cal had a chance, and the Texas divers might be the difference. This year, that may finally be true. Shebat and Robert’s need to come on strong for Horns to have a chance. 119 points is a lot to make up. Divers might score 30-35
points. Where do the other 80 points come from?

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
47 minutes 31 seconds ago
ACC fan

Awesome! Thank you SwimSwam!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
42 minutes 6 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her M.A. in …

Read More »