Scoring the NCAA Men’s Teams Based on 2017-18 Midseason Rankings

We’re now through the second round of NCAA midseason invites and it’s time to take a look at where the division 1 teams stand. Per the request of some of our commenters, we’ve gone through and scored out how the men’s NCAA team battle would go based on the midseason rankings. This article only discusses scores based on the men’s rankings, which you can find here. We’re currently working on the women’s version, which will be posted soon.

It should be noted that a handful of teams were without some of their best swimmers, but those swimmers are expected to be back in action in the second half of the season. For example, Florida only had Caeleb Dressel for day 1 of the Purdue Invite, but didn’t get a chance to swim the 100 fly or 100 free individually as he had to tend to a personal matter. Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz and USC’s Carsten Vissering were absent altogether. These guys will not only add plenty of individual points for their respective teams, but they’ll also make a big difference on relays.

A FEW THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND:

Ocasionally, we’ll see a swimmer rank in the top 16 of more than 3 individual events. In that case, we take their 3 highest finishes and dropped them out of the others, bumping the next fastest swimmers up into the top 16 and assigning scores accordingly.

It should also be noted that swimmers were able to swim all 5 relays at these invites, which they won’t be able to do at NCAAs unless the only swim 2 individual events.

Diving will play a role in the team scoring at NCAAs, which isn’t accounted for here.

The article only includes division 1.

In some cases, the top teams may have had more than one relay rank in the top 16. We have only ranked and scored the fastest relay for each school.

If there was a tie for 8th or 16th, both swimmers were given the normal amount of points for their place because we can’t just call them up and ask for a swimoff.

NCAA MEN’S TEAM SCORES BASED ON MIDSEASON RANKINGS: