The Top 16 Men in Each Race at 2017-18 NCAA Midseason

We’re now through the second round of NCAA midseason invites and it’s time to take a look at where the division 1 teams stand. SwimSwam has put together a list of the top 16 times in each event up to this point. The lists in this article only include top times for the men. The women’s rankings will be included in a separate article.

Keep in mind that while compiling these rankings, a couple of swims occasionally slip through the cracks, so let us know in the comments if we’ve missed anything. SwimSwam will be using these rankings to score out a mock NCAA meet based on the midseason results.

A few things to consider:

A few of the top swimmers who are likely NCAA finalists may be missing from events. For example, Florida’s Caeleb Dressel didn’t get a chance to swim the 100 free or 100 fly at his invite, as he had to leave the Purdue Invitational early to tend to a personal matter. Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz and USC’s Carsten Vissering are also among the missing swimmers.

Some swimmers are ranked in the top 16 in more than 3 events. These swimmers will only be scored in 3 of those events when we score out the meet. The scoring article will be up soon.

While a couple of division 2 swimmers are among the fastest in the country, the purpose of this article is to identify the top 16 division 1 swimmers in each race.

Some schools had more than one relay make the top 16. Only the fastest relay from each school was counted.

Diving is not included in these rankings

(Note: The times listed are from the USA Swimming database, so if any swimmers are missing from the list that should be on it, we’ll update accordingly.)

50 FREE:

100 FREE:

200 FREE:

500 FREE:

1650 FREE:

100 BACK:

200 BACK:

100 BREAST:

51.99- Ian Finnerty, Indiana 52.16- Connor Hoppe, Cal 52.20- Blair Bish, Missouri State 52.27- Ben Cono, Loyola Maryland 52.30- Jacob Montague, Michigan 52.34- Mauro Castillo Luna, Texas A&M 52.73- Laurent Bams, Alabama 52.76- Youssef El Kamash, Grand Canyon 52.83- Carlos Claverie, Louisville (T-10) 52.84- Alex Evdokimov, Cornell (T-10) 52.84- Conner McHugh, Minnesota 52.87- James Guest, Georgia 52.89- Peter Stevens, Tennessee 52.92- Matt Anderson, Stanford 52.95- Caleb Hicks, Air Force 52.97- Mario Koenigsperger, Southern Cal

200 BREAST:

1:53.05- Andrew Seliskar, Cal 1:53.10- Carlos Claverie, Louisville 1:53.23- Jacob Montague, Michigan 1:53.54- Christian Lorenz, Arizona State 1:53.72- Tommy Cope, Michigan 1:53.80- Caio Pumputis, Georgia Tech 1:54.12- Conner McHugh, Minnesota 1:54.14- Mauro Castillo Luna, Texas A&M 1:54.27- Marat Amaltdinov, Purdue 1:54.37- Danny Comforti, Arizona State 1:54.48- Moises Loschi, Georgia Tech 1:54.56- Jonathan Tybur– Texas A&M 1:54.72- Alex Evdokimov, Cornell 1:55.00- Connor Hoppe, Cal (T-15) 1:55.06- James Guest, Georgia (T-15) 1:55.06- Arthur Osvath, Missouri State

100 FLY:

200 FLY:

200 IM:

400 IM:

200 FREE RELAY:

1:15.73- Cal 1:15.83- NC State 1:16.13- Texas 1:16.65- Michigan 1:16.67- Florida 1:16.68- Alabama 1:16.95- Florida State 1:17.61- Denver 1:17.66- Southern Cal 1:17.68- Tennessee 1:17.92- Auburn 1:17.94- Missouri 1:18.07- Stanford 1:18.08- Arizona State 1:18.09- Utah 1:18.22- Arizona

400 FREE RELAY:

2:48.42- Cal 2:48.75- NC State 2:49.80- Texas 2:50.46- Alabama 2:50.64- Southern Cal 2:51.00- Stanford 2:51.04- Auburn 2:51.27- Florida State 2:51.53- Florida 2:51.70- Tennessee 2:51.86- Missouri 2:52.52- Denver 2:52.66- Arizona State 2:52.68- Michigan 2:53.80- Arizona 2:53.87- Texas A&M

800 FREE RELAY:

6:14.62- Texas 6:16.08- Cal 6:17.75- Indiana 6:18.18- Florida 6:19.60- NC State 6:19.74- Arizona State 6:19.93- Stanford 6:19.99- Arizona 6:20.87- Southern Cal 6:21.66- Michigan 6:22.02- Louisville 6:23.74- Ohio State 6:25.19- Alabama 6:25.32- Georgia 6:25.58- Georgia Tech 6:25.82- Tennessee

200 MEDLEY RELAY:

1:23.44- Cal 1:23.53- NC State 1:24.00- Tennessee 1:24.28- Texas 1:24.46- Grand Canyon 1:24.60- Alabama 1:24.67- Texas A&M 1:24.80-Utah 1:24.88- Missouri (T-10) 1:25.09- Indiana (T-10) 1:25.09- Arizona State 1:25.12- Michigan 1:25.22- Auburn 1:25.50- Stanford 1:25.79- Louisville 1:25.95- Florida State

400 MEDLEY RELAY: