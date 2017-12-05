The Top 16 Men in Each Race at 2017-18 NCAA Midseason

We’re now through the second round of NCAA midseason invites and it’s time to take a look at where the division 1 teams stand. SwimSwam has put together a list of the top 16 times in each event up to this point. The lists in this article only include top times for the men. The women’s rankings will be included in a separate article.
Keep in mind that while compiling these rankings, a couple of swims occasionally slip through the cracks, so let us know in the comments if we’ve missed anything. SwimSwam will be using these rankings to score out a mock NCAA meet based on the midseason results.
A few things to consider:
- A few of the top swimmers who are likely NCAA finalists may be missing from events. For example, Florida’s Caeleb Dressel didn’t get a chance to swim the 100 free or 100 fly at his invite, as he had to leave the Purdue Invitational early to tend to a personal matter. Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz and USC’s Carsten Vissering are also among the missing swimmers.
- Some swimmers are ranked in the top 16 in more than 3 events. These swimmers will only be scored in 3 of those events when we score out the meet. The scoring article will be up soon.
- While a couple of division 2 swimmers are among the fastest in the country, the purpose of this article is to identify the top 16 division 1 swimmers in each race.
- Some schools had more than one relay make the top 16. Only the fastest relay from each school was counted.
- Diving is not included in these rankings
(Note: The times listed are from the USA Swimming database, so if any swimmers are missing from the list that should be on it, we’ll update accordingly.)
50 FREE:
- 18.66- Caeleb Dressel, Florida
- 19.06- Ryan Held, NC State
- 19.11- Robert Howard, Alabama
- 19.13- Ryan Hoffer, Cal
- 19.17- Pawel Sendyk, Cal
- 19.18- Kyle Decoursey, Tennessee
- 19.21- Paul Powers, Michigan
- (T-8) 19.23- Zach Apple, Auburn
- (T-8) 19.23- Sid Farber, Denver
- 19.27- Justin Lynch, Cal
- 19.30- James Peek, Michigan
- (T-12) 19.33- Joseph Schooling, Texas
- (T-12) 19.32- Brett Ringgold, Texas
- 19.350 Chad Mylin, Florida State
- 19.36- Michael Jensen, Cal
- 19.39- Luke Mankus, Missouri
100 FREE:
- 41.99- Robert Howard, Alabama
- 42.01- Justin Lynch, Cal
- 42.07- Brett Ringgold, Texas
- (T-4) 42.10- Blake Pieroni, Indiana
- (T-4) 42.10- Santo Condorelli, Southern Cal
- 42.28- Ryan Hoffer, Cal
- 42.30- Kyle Decoursey, Tennessee
- 42.40- Justin Ress, NC State
- 42.44- Peter Holoda, Auburn
- 42.45- Ryan Held, NC State
- 42.47- Michael Jensen, Cal
- 42.54- Sam Perry, Stanford
- 42.56- Sid Farber, Denver
- 42.68- Zane Waddell, Alabama
- 42.71- Jacob Molacek, NC State
- 42.73- Abrahm DeVine, Stanford
200 FREE:
- 1:32.33- Blake Pieroni, Indiana
- 1:32.40- Townley Haas, Texas
- 1:33.24- Mikel Schreuders, Missouri
- 1:33.27- Dean Farris, Harvard
- 1:33.29- Cameron Craig, Arizona State
- 1:33.35- Khader Baqlah, Florida
- 1:33.51- Grant Shoults, Stanford
- 1:33.65- Maxime Rooney, Florida
- (T-9) 1:33.69- Grant House, Arizona State
- (T-9) 1:33.69- Felix Auboeck, Michigan
- 1:33.75- Robert Howard, Alabama
- 1:33.78- Jan Switkowski, Florida
- 1:33.88- Dylan Carter, Southern Cal
- 1:33.92- Justin Ress, NC State
- 1:34.15- Jeff Newkirk, Texas
- 1:34.26- Sam Pomajevich, Texas
500 FREE:
- 4:11.34- Grant Shoults, Stanford
- 4:12.02- Felix Auboeck, Michigan
- 4:13.19- Anton Ipsen, NC State
- 4:14.03- Liam Egan, Stanford
- 4:14.43- Townley Haas, Texas
- 4:14.72- Isaac Jones, Kentucky
- 4:14.93- Zach Yeadon, Notre Dame
- 4:15.09- Logan Hotchkiss, UC Santa Barbara
- 4:16.07- Fynn Minuth, South Carolina
- 4:16.21- Brooks Fail, Arizona
- 4:16.30- Jay Litherland, Georgia
- 4:16.32- Colin Gilbert, Denver
- 4:16.35- Marcelo Acosta, Louisville
- 4:16.35- Parker Neri, Texas
- 4:16.36- Sean Grieshop, Cal
- 4:16.43- PJ Ransford, Michigan
1650 FREE:
- 14:39.05- Anton Ipsen, NC State
- 14:39.59- Grant Shoults, Stanford
- 14:41.48- True Sweetser, Stanford
- 14:43.76- Felix Auboeck, Michigan
- 14:45.42- Marcelo Acosta, Louisville
- 14:46.31- Brad Gonzalez, UNLV
- 14:47.18- Zach Yeadon, Notre Dame
- 14:47.19- Chris Wieser, Arizona
- 14:48.61- Isaac Jones, Kentucky
- 14:49.36- PJ Ransford, Michigan
- 14:52.59- Johannes Calloni, Stanford
- 14:54.98- Marc Hinawi, Tennessee
- 14:55.73- Nick Norman, Cal
- 14:56.58- Kei Hyogo, Yale
- 14:56.62- Chris Bready, Cincinnati
- 14:57.04- Ben Lawless, Florida
100 BACK:
- 44.99- Mark Nikolaev, Grand Canyon
- 45.34- Austin Katz, Texas
- 45.43- Zachary Poti, Arizona State
- 45.63- Andreas Vazaios, NC State
- 45.85- Luke Kaliszak, Alabama
- (T-6) 45.92- Ryan Dudzinski, Stanford
- (T-6) 45.92- Anton Loncar, Denver
- 45.96- Daniel Carr, Cal
- (T-9) 45.97- Robert Glinta, Southern Cal
- (T-9) 45.97- Javier Acevedo, Georgia
- 45.98- Dylan Carter, Southern Cal
- 46.00- Joseph Clark, Virginia
- (T-13) 46.01- Ralf Tribuntsov, Southern Cal
- (T-13) 46.01- Zane Waddell, Alabama
- 46.04- Paul Ungur, Utah
- 46.05- Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M
200 BACK:
- 1:38.49- Austin Katz, Texas
- 1:39.05- Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn
- 1:39.18- Patrick Mulcare, Southern Cal
- 1:39.23- Ryan Harty, Texas
- 1:39.75- Anton Loncar, Denver
- 1:40.32- Hennessey Stuart, NC State
- 1:40.56- Brock Bonneti, Texas A&M
- 1:40.65- Daniel Carr, Cal
- 1:40.71- Zachary Poti, Arizona State
- 1:40.84- Bryce Mefford, Cal
- 1:41.14- Jonathan Roberts, Texas
- 1:41.16- Josh Artmann, Texas
- 1:41.31- Abrahm DeVine, Stanford
- 1:41.36- Billy Mullis, UC Santa Barbara
- 1:41.40- Robert Whitacre, Notre Dame
- 1:41.52- John Shebat, Texas
100 BREAST:
- 51.99- Ian Finnerty, Indiana
- 52.16- Connor Hoppe, Cal
- 52.20- Blair Bish, Missouri State
- 52.27- Ben Cono, Loyola Maryland
- 52.30- Jacob Montague, Michigan
- 52.34- Mauro Castillo Luna, Texas A&M
- 52.73- Laurent Bams, Alabama
- 52.76- Youssef El Kamash, Grand Canyon
- 52.83- Carlos Claverie, Louisville
- (T-10) 52.84- Alex Evdokimov, Cornell
- (T-10) 52.84- Conner McHugh, Minnesota
- 52.87- James Guest, Georgia
- 52.89- Peter Stevens, Tennessee
- 52.92- Matt Anderson, Stanford
- 52.95- Caleb Hicks, Air Force
- 52.97- Mario Koenigsperger, Southern Cal
200 BREAST:
- 1:53.05- Andrew Seliskar, Cal
- 1:53.10- Carlos Claverie, Louisville
- 1:53.23- Jacob Montague, Michigan
- 1:53.54- Christian Lorenz, Arizona State
- 1:53.72- Tommy Cope, Michigan
- 1:53.80- Caio Pumputis, Georgia Tech
- 1:54.12- Conner McHugh, Minnesota
- 1:54.14- Mauro Castillo Luna, Texas A&M
- 1:54.27- Marat Amaltdinov, Purdue
- 1:54.37- Danny Comforti, Arizona State
- 1:54.48- Moises Loschi, Georgia Tech
- 1:54.56- Jonathan Tybur– Texas A&M
- 1:54.72- Alex Evdokimov, Cornell
- 1:55.00- Connor Hoppe, Cal
- (T-15) 1:55.06- James Guest, Georgia
- (T-15) 1:55.06- Arthur Osvath, Missouri State
100 FLY:
- 44.78- Joseph Schooling, Texas
- 45.27- Matt Josa, Cal
- 45.46- Ryan Coetzee, Tennessee
- 45.51- Justin Lynch, Cal
- 45.60- Santo Condorelli, Southern Cal
- 45.75- Andrew Porter, Arizona State
- 45.87- Andrew Liang, Stanford
- 45.89- James Jones, Michigan
- 45.92- Ryan Held, NC State
- 45.98- Michael Salazar, Ohio State
- 45.99- Dylan Carter, Southern Cal
- 46.00- Micah Slaton, Missouri
- 46.03- Evan White, Michigan
- 46.05- Brad Zdroik, Stanford
- 46.07- Camden Murphy, Georgia
- 46.12- Jose Martinez, Texas A&M
- 46.17- Noah Lense, Ohio State
200 FLY:
- 1:40.57- Justin Wright, Arizona
- 1:40.68- Zheng Quah, Cal
- 1:40.72- Joseph Schooling, Texas
- 1:40.82- Sam Pomajevich, Texas
- 1:41.07- Andreas Vazaios, NC State
- 1:41.22- Michael Thomas, Cal
- 1:41.50- Vini Lanza, Indiana
- 1:41.74- Camden Murphy, Georgia
- 1:42.08- Jose Martinez, Texas A&M
- 1:42.17- Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M
- 1:42.22- Noah Lense, Ohio State
- 1:42.52- Sam McHugh, Tennessee
- 1:42.67- Zach Fong, Virginia
- 1:43.08- Micah Slaton, Missouri
- 1:43.27- Jan Switkowski, Florida
- 1:43.28- Justin Lynch, Cal
200 IM:
- 1:40.61- Caeleb Dressel, Florida
- 1:41.99- Abrahm DeVine, Stanford
- 1:42.02- Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn
- 1:42.46- Andrew Seliskar, Cal
- 1:42.58- Jan Switkowski, Florida
- 1:42.76- Nick Thorne, Arizona
- 1:42.83- Michael Thomas, Cal
- 1:43.15- Vini Lanza, Indiana
- 1:43.21- Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M
- 1:43.66- Sam McHugh, Tennessee
- 1:43.73- Andreas Vazaios, NC State
- 1:43.75- Jacob Montague, Michigan
- 1:44.13- Zheng Quah, Cal
- 1:44.24- Evan White, Michigan
- 1:44.26- Daniel Carr, Cal
- 1:44.29- Alex Walton, Denver
400 IM:
- 3:39.28- Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn
- 3:39.96- Jay Litherland, Georgia
- 3:41.47- Nick Thorne, Arizona
- 3:41.53- Charlie Swanson, Michigan
- 3:42.50- Jan Switkowski, Florida
- 3:42.71- Michael Thomas, Cal
- 3:43.11- Andrew Seliskar, Cal
- 3:43.30- Sean Grieshop, Cal
- 3:43.44- Sam Stewart, Texas
- 3:43.53- Curtis Ogren, Stanford
- 3:44.08- Alex Walton, Denver
- 3:44.20- Jonathan Roberts, Texas
- 3:44.28- Anton Ipsen, NC State
- 3:44.47- James Guest, Georgia
- 3:44.48- Tommy Cope, Michigan
- 3:44.56- Mark Szaranek, Florida
200 FREE RELAY:
- 1:15.73- Cal
- 1:15.83- NC State
- 1:16.13- Texas
- 1:16.65- Michigan
- 1:16.67- Florida
- 1:16.68- Alabama
- 1:16.95- Florida State
- 1:17.61- Denver
- 1:17.66- Southern Cal
- 1:17.68- Tennessee
- 1:17.92- Auburn
- 1:17.94- Missouri
- 1:18.07- Stanford
- 1:18.08- Arizona State
- 1:18.09- Utah
- 1:18.22- Arizona
400 FREE RELAY:
- 2:48.42- Cal
- 2:48.75- NC State
- 2:49.80- Texas
- 2:50.46- Alabama
- 2:50.64- Southern Cal
- 2:51.00- Stanford
- 2:51.04- Auburn
- 2:51.27- Florida State
- 2:51.53- Florida
- 2:51.70- Tennessee
- 2:51.86- Missouri
- 2:52.52- Denver
- 2:52.66- Arizona State
- 2:52.68- Michigan
- 2:53.80- Arizona
- 2:53.87- Texas A&M
800 FREE RELAY:
- 6:14.62- Texas
- 6:16.08- Cal
- 6:17.75- Indiana
- 6:18.18- Florida
- 6:19.60- NC State
- 6:19.74- Arizona State
- 6:19.93- Stanford
- 6:19.99- Arizona
- 6:20.87- Southern Cal
- 6:21.66- Michigan
- 6:22.02- Louisville
- 6:23.74- Ohio State
- 6:25.19- Alabama
- 6:25.32- Georgia
- 6:25.58- Georgia Tech
- 6:25.82- Tennessee
200 MEDLEY RELAY:
- 1:23.44- Cal
- 1:23.53- NC State
- 1:24.00- Tennessee
- 1:24.28- Texas
- 1:24.46- Grand Canyon
- 1:24.60- Alabama
- 1:24.67- Texas A&M
- 1:24.80-Utah
- 1:24.88- Missouri
- (T-10) 1:25.09- Indiana
- (T-10) 1:25.09- Arizona State
- 1:25.12- Michigan
- 1:25.22- Auburn
- 1:25.50- Stanford
- 1:25.79- Louisville
- 1:25.95- Florida State
400 MEDLEY RELAY:
- 3:05.45- Cal
- 3:05.57- Indiana
- 3:06.11- Texas
- 3:06.15- Missouri
- (T-5) 3:07.04- NC State
- (T-5) 3:07.04- Alabama
- 3:07.29- Texas A&M
- 3:07.42- Florida
- 3:07.44- Arizona State
- 3:07.48- Grand Canyon
- 3:07.65- Stanford
- 3:07.94- Georgia
- 3:07.96- Tennessee
- 3:08.14- Michigan
- 3:08.30- Auburn
- 3:08.73- Louisville
1 Comment on "The Top 16 Men in Each Race at 2017-18 NCAA Midseason"
Only event Cal doesn’t have someone in the top 16 is the 200 free. Makes sense since they only have the #2 time in the 8free relay. Bums