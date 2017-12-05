The Top 16 Men in Each Race at 2017-18 NCAA Midseason

We’re now through the second round of NCAA midseason invites and it’s time to take a look at where the division 1 teams stand. SwimSwam has put together a list of the top 16 times in each event up to this point. The lists in this article only include top times for the men. The women’s rankings will be included in a separate article.

Keep in mind that while compiling these rankings, a couple of swims occasionally slip through the cracks, so let us know in the comments if we’ve missed anything. SwimSwam will be using these rankings to score out a mock NCAA meet based on the midseason results.

A few things to consider:

  • A few of the top swimmers who are likely NCAA finalists may be missing from events. For example, Florida’s Caeleb Dressel didn’t get a chance to swim the 100 free or 100 fly at his invite, as he had to leave the Purdue Invitational early to tend to a personal matter. Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz and USC’s Carsten Vissering are also among the missing swimmers.
  • Some swimmers are ranked in the top 16 in more than 3 events. These swimmers will only be scored in 3 of those events when we score out the meet. The scoring article will be up soon.
  • While a couple of division 2 swimmers are among the fastest in the country, the purpose of this article is to identify the top 16 division 1 swimmers in each race.
  • Some schools had more than one relay make the top 16. Only the fastest relay from each school was counted.
  • Diving is not included in these rankings

(Note: The times listed are from the USA Swimming database, so if any swimmers are missing from the list that should be on it, we’ll update accordingly.)

50 FREE:

  1. 18.66- Caeleb Dressel, Florida
  2. 19.06- Ryan Held, NC State
  3. 19.11- Robert Howard, Alabama
  4. 19.13- Ryan Hoffer, Cal
  5. 19.17- Pawel Sendyk, Cal
  6. 19.18- Kyle Decoursey, Tennessee
  7. 19.21- Paul Powers, Michigan
  8. (T-8) 19.23- Zach Apple, Auburn
  9. (T-8) 19.23- Sid Farber, Denver
  10. 19.27- Justin Lynch, Cal
  11. 19.30- James Peek, Michigan
  12. (T-12) 19.33- Joseph Schooling, Texas
  13. (T-12) 19.32- Brett Ringgold, Texas
  14. 19.350 Chad Mylin, Florida State
  15. 19.36- Michael Jensen, Cal
  16. 19.39- Luke Mankus, Missouri

100 FREE:

  1. 41.99- Robert Howard, Alabama
  2. 42.01- Justin Lynch, Cal
  3. 42.07- Brett Ringgold, Texas
  4. (T-4) 42.10- Blake Pieroni, Indiana
  5. (T-4) 42.10- Santo Condorelli, Southern Cal
  6. 42.28- Ryan Hoffer, Cal
  7. 42.30- Kyle Decoursey, Tennessee
  8. 42.40- Justin Ress, NC State
  9. 42.44- Peter Holoda, Auburn
  10. 42.45- Ryan Held, NC State
  11. 42.47- Michael Jensen, Cal
  12. 42.54- Sam Perry, Stanford
  13. 42.56- Sid Farber, Denver
  14. 42.68- Zane Waddell, Alabama
  15. 42.71- Jacob Molacek, NC State
  16. 42.73- Abrahm DeVine, Stanford

200 FREE:

  1. 1:32.33- Blake Pieroni, Indiana
  2. 1:32.40- Townley Haas, Texas
  3. 1:33.24- Mikel Schreuders, Missouri
  4. 1:33.27- Dean Farris, Harvard
  5. 1:33.29- Cameron Craig, Arizona State
  6. 1:33.35- Khader Baqlah, Florida
  7. 1:33.51- Grant Shoults, Stanford
  8. 1:33.65- Maxime Rooney, Florida
  9. (T-9) 1:33.69- Grant House, Arizona State
  10. (T-9) 1:33.69- Felix Auboeck, Michigan
  11. 1:33.75- Robert Howard, Alabama
  12. 1:33.78- Jan Switkowski, Florida
  13. 1:33.88- Dylan Carter, Southern Cal
  14. 1:33.92- Justin Ress, NC State
  15. 1:34.15- Jeff Newkirk, Texas
  16. 1:34.26- Sam Pomajevich, Texas

500 FREE:

  1. 4:11.34- Grant Shoults, Stanford
  2. 4:12.02- Felix Auboeck, Michigan
  3. 4:13.19- Anton Ipsen, NC State
  4. 4:14.03- Liam Egan, Stanford
  5. 4:14.43- Townley Haas, Texas
  6. 4:14.72- Isaac Jones, Kentucky
  7. 4:14.93- Zach Yeadon, Notre Dame
  8. 4:15.09- Logan Hotchkiss, UC Santa Barbara
  9. 4:16.07- Fynn Minuth, South Carolina
  10. 4:16.21- Brooks Fail, Arizona
  11. 4:16.30- Jay Litherland, Georgia
  12. 4:16.32- Colin Gilbert, Denver
  13. 4:16.35- Marcelo Acosta, Louisville
  14. 4:16.35- Parker Neri, Texas
  15. 4:16.36- Sean Grieshop, Cal
  16. 4:16.43- PJ Ransford, Michigan

1650 FREE:

  1. 14:39.05- Anton Ipsen, NC State
  2. 14:39.59- Grant Shoults, Stanford
  3. 14:41.48- True Sweetser, Stanford
  4. 14:43.76- Felix Auboeck, Michigan
  5. 14:45.42- Marcelo Acosta, Louisville
  6. 14:46.31- Brad Gonzalez, UNLV
  7. 14:47.18- Zach Yeadon, Notre Dame
  8. 14:47.19- Chris Wieser, Arizona
  9. 14:48.61- Isaac Jones, Kentucky
  10. 14:49.36- PJ Ransford, Michigan
  11. 14:52.59- Johannes Calloni, Stanford
  12. 14:54.98- Marc Hinawi, Tennessee
  13. 14:55.73- Nick Norman, Cal
  14. 14:56.58- Kei Hyogo, Yale
  15. 14:56.62- Chris Bready, Cincinnati
  16. 14:57.04- Ben Lawless, Florida

100 BACK:

  1. 44.99- Mark Nikolaev, Grand Canyon
  2. 45.34- Austin Katz, Texas
  3. 45.43- Zachary Poti, Arizona State
  4. 45.63- Andreas Vazaios, NC State
  5. 45.85- Luke Kaliszak, Alabama
  6. (T-6) 45.92- Ryan Dudzinski, Stanford
  7. (T-6) 45.92- Anton Loncar, Denver
  8. 45.96- Daniel Carr, Cal
  9. (T-9) 45.97- Robert Glinta, Southern Cal
  10. (T-9) 45.97- Javier Acevedo, Georgia
  11. 45.98- Dylan Carter, Southern Cal
  12. 46.00- Joseph Clark, Virginia
  13. (T-13) 46.01- Ralf Tribuntsov, Southern Cal
  14. (T-13) 46.01- Zane Waddell, Alabama
  15. 46.04- Paul Ungur, Utah
  16. 46.05- Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M

200 BACK:

  1. 1:38.49- Austin Katz, Texas
  2. 1:39.05- Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn
  3. 1:39.18- Patrick Mulcare, Southern Cal
  4. 1:39.23- Ryan Harty, Texas
  5. 1:39.75- Anton Loncar, Denver
  6. 1:40.32- Hennessey Stuart, NC State
  7. 1:40.56- Brock Bonneti, Texas A&M
  8. 1:40.65- Daniel Carr, Cal
  9. 1:40.71- Zachary Poti, Arizona State
  10. 1:40.84- Bryce Mefford, Cal
  11. 1:41.14- Jonathan Roberts, Texas
  12. 1:41.16- Josh Artmann, Texas
  13. 1:41.31- Abrahm DeVine, Stanford
  14. 1:41.36- Billy Mullis, UC Santa Barbara
  15. 1:41.40- Robert Whitacre, Notre Dame
  16. 1:41.52- John Shebat, Texas

100 BREAST:

  1. 51.99- Ian Finnerty, Indiana
  2. 52.16- Connor Hoppe, Cal
  3. 52.20- Blair Bish, Missouri State
  4. 52.27- Ben Cono, Loyola Maryland
  5. 52.30- Jacob Montague, Michigan
  6. 52.34- Mauro Castillo Luna, Texas A&M
  7. 52.73- Laurent Bams, Alabama
  8. 52.76- Youssef El Kamash, Grand Canyon
  9. 52.83- Carlos Claverie, Louisville
  10. (T-10) 52.84- Alex Evdokimov, Cornell
  11. (T-10) 52.84- Conner McHugh, Minnesota
  12. 52.87- James Guest, Georgia
  13. 52.89- Peter Stevens, Tennessee
  14. 52.92- Matt Anderson, Stanford
  15. 52.95- Caleb Hicks, Air Force
  16. 52.97- Mario Koenigsperger, Southern Cal

200 BREAST:

  1. 1:53.05- Andrew Seliskar, Cal
  2. 1:53.10- Carlos Claverie, Louisville
  3. 1:53.23- Jacob Montague, Michigan
  4. 1:53.54- Christian Lorenz, Arizona State
  5. 1:53.72- Tommy Cope, Michigan
  6. 1:53.80- Caio Pumputis, Georgia Tech
  7. 1:54.12- Conner McHugh, Minnesota
  8. 1:54.14- Mauro Castillo Luna, Texas A&M
  9. 1:54.27- Marat Amaltdinov, Purdue
  10. 1:54.37- Danny Comforti, Arizona State
  11. 1:54.48- Moises Loschi, Georgia Tech
  12. 1:54.56- Jonathan Tybur– Texas A&M
  13. 1:54.72- Alex Evdokimov, Cornell
  14. 1:55.00- Connor Hoppe, Cal
  15. (T-15) 1:55.06- James Guest, Georgia
  16. (T-15) 1:55.06- Arthur Osvath, Missouri State

100 FLY:

  1. 44.78- Joseph Schooling, Texas
  2. 45.27- Matt Josa, Cal
  3. 45.46- Ryan Coetzee, Tennessee
  4. 45.51- Justin Lynch, Cal
  5. 45.60- Santo Condorelli, Southern Cal
  6. 45.75- Andrew Porter, Arizona State
  7. 45.87- Andrew Liang, Stanford
  8. 45.89- James Jones, Michigan
  9. 45.92- Ryan Held, NC State
  10. 45.98- Michael Salazar, Ohio State
  11. 45.99- Dylan Carter, Southern Cal
  12. 46.00- Micah Slaton, Missouri
  13. 46.03- Evan White, Michigan
  14. 46.05- Brad Zdroik, Stanford
  15. 46.07- Camden Murphy, Georgia
  16. 46.12- Jose Martinez, Texas A&M
  17. 46.17- Noah Lense, Ohio State

200 FLY:

  1. 1:40.57- Justin Wright, Arizona
  2. 1:40.68- Zheng Quah, Cal
  3. 1:40.72- Joseph Schooling, Texas
  4. 1:40.82- Sam Pomajevich, Texas
  5. 1:41.07- Andreas Vazaios, NC State
  6. 1:41.22- Michael Thomas, Cal
  7. 1:41.50- Vini Lanza, Indiana
  8. 1:41.74- Camden Murphy, Georgia
  9. 1:42.08- Jose Martinez, Texas A&M
  10. 1:42.17- Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M
  11. 1:42.22- Noah Lense, Ohio State
  12. 1:42.52- Sam McHugh, Tennessee
  13. 1:42.67- Zach Fong, Virginia
  14. 1:43.08- Micah Slaton, Missouri
  15. 1:43.27- Jan Switkowski, Florida
  16. 1:43.28- Justin Lynch, Cal

200 IM:

  1. 1:40.61- Caeleb Dressel, Florida
  2. 1:41.99- Abrahm DeVine, Stanford
  3. 1:42.02- Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn
  4. 1:42.46- Andrew Seliskar, Cal
  5. 1:42.58- Jan Switkowski, Florida
  6. 1:42.76- Nick Thorne, Arizona
  7. 1:42.83- Michael Thomas, Cal
  8. 1:43.15- Vini Lanza, Indiana
  9. 1:43.21- Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M
  10. 1:43.66- Sam McHugh, Tennessee
  11. 1:43.73- Andreas Vazaios, NC State
  12. 1:43.75- Jacob Montague, Michigan
  13. 1:44.13- Zheng Quah, Cal
  14. 1:44.24- Evan White, Michigan
  15. 1:44.26- Daniel Carr, Cal
  16. 1:44.29- Alex Walton, Denver

400 IM:

  1. 3:39.28- Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn
  2. 3:39.96- Jay Litherland, Georgia
  3. 3:41.47- Nick Thorne, Arizona
  4. 3:41.53- Charlie Swanson, Michigan
  5. 3:42.50- Jan Switkowski, Florida
  6. 3:42.71- Michael Thomas, Cal
  7. 3:43.11- Andrew Seliskar, Cal
  8. 3:43.30- Sean Grieshop, Cal
  9. 3:43.44- Sam Stewart, Texas
  10. 3:43.53- Curtis Ogren, Stanford
  11. 3:44.08- Alex Walton, Denver
  12. 3:44.20- Jonathan Roberts, Texas
  13. 3:44.28- Anton Ipsen, NC State
  14. 3:44.47- James Guest, Georgia
  15. 3:44.48- Tommy Cope, Michigan
  16. 3:44.56- Mark Szaranek, Florida

200 FREE RELAY:

  1. 1:15.73- Cal
  2. 1:15.83- NC State
  3. 1:16.13- Texas
  4. 1:16.65- Michigan
  5. 1:16.67- Florida
  6. 1:16.68- Alabama
  7. 1:16.95- Florida State
  8. 1:17.61- Denver
  9. 1:17.66- Southern Cal
  10. 1:17.68- Tennessee
  11. 1:17.92- Auburn
  12. 1:17.94- Missouri
  13. 1:18.07- Stanford
  14. 1:18.08- Arizona State
  15. 1:18.09- Utah
  16. 1:18.22- Arizona

400 FREE RELAY:

  1. 2:48.42- Cal
  2. 2:48.75- NC State
  3. 2:49.80- Texas
  4. 2:50.46- Alabama
  5. 2:50.64- Southern Cal
  6. 2:51.00- Stanford
  7. 2:51.04- Auburn
  8. 2:51.27- Florida State
  9. 2:51.53- Florida
  10. 2:51.70- Tennessee
  11. 2:51.86- Missouri
  12. 2:52.52- Denver
  13. 2:52.66- Arizona State
  14. 2:52.68- Michigan
  15. 2:53.80- Arizona
  16. 2:53.87- Texas A&M

800 FREE RELAY:

  1. 6:14.62- Texas
  2. 6:16.08- Cal
  3. 6:17.75- Indiana
  4. 6:18.18- Florida
  5. 6:19.60- NC State
  6. 6:19.74- Arizona State
  7. 6:19.93- Stanford
  8. 6:19.99- Arizona
  9. 6:20.87- Southern Cal
  10. 6:21.66- Michigan
  11. 6:22.02- Louisville
  12. 6:23.74- Ohio State
  13. 6:25.19- Alabama
  14. 6:25.32- Georgia
  15. 6:25.58- Georgia Tech
  16. 6:25.82- Tennessee

200 MEDLEY RELAY:

  1. 1:23.44- Cal
  2. 1:23.53- NC State
  3. 1:24.00- Tennessee
  4. 1:24.28- Texas
  5. 1:24.46- Grand Canyon
  6. 1:24.60- Alabama
  7. 1:24.67- Texas A&M
  8. 1:24.80-Utah
  9. 1:24.88- Missouri
  10. (T-10) 1:25.09- Indiana
  11. (T-10) 1:25.09- Arizona State
  12. 1:25.12- Michigan
  13. 1:25.22- Auburn
  14. 1:25.50- Stanford
  15. 1:25.79- Louisville
  16. 1:25.95- Florida State

400 MEDLEY RELAY:

  1. 3:05.45- Cal
  2. 3:05.57- Indiana
  3. 3:06.11- Texas
  4. 3:06.15- Missouri
  5. (T-5) 3:07.04- NC State
  6. (T-5) 3:07.04- Alabama
  7. 3:07.29- Texas A&M
  8. 3:07.42- Florida
  9. 3:07.44- Arizona State
  10. 3:07.48- Grand Canyon
  11. 3:07.65- Stanford
  12. 3:07.94- Georgia
  13. 3:07.96- Tennessee
  14. 3:08.14- Michigan
  15. 3:08.30- Auburn
  16. 3:08.73- Louisville

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "The Top 16 Men in Each Race at 2017-18 NCAA Midseason"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
PKwater

Only event Cal doesn’t have someone in the top 16 is the 200 free. Makes sense since they only have the #2 time in the 8free relay. Bums

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her M.A. in …

Read More »