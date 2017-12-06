German team will attend European SC championships with 16 swimmers

The German Swimming Federation has announced its 16-strong roster of athletes for the European Short Course Championships which start next week in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Six women and ten men will represent Germany including Franziska Hentke who won the silver medal in the 200 m butterfly at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. Marco Koch will join the German squad, he is the 2016 SC World Champion in the 100 m and 200 m breaststroke and the world record holder in the 200 m (2:00,44). Philip Heintz won the silver medal in the 200 m IM at the 2016 SC World Championships in Windsor.

Henning Lambertz, the German head coach was quoted: “We are sending a powerful team to Copenhagen that will hopefully come home with many participations in finals and personal best times.”

The entry lists for the European SC Championships was published yesterday and the German swimmers are set to compete in the following races:

Franziska Hentke will start in the 100 m, 200 m butterfly, Marco Koch in 100m, 200m breaststroke and 100m IM, Philip Heintz 200m, 400m IM and 200m fly, Jacob Heidtmann 200m, 400m IM, Marius Kusch 50m, 100m, 200m butterfly, 100m and 200m freestyle, Damian Wierling 50m butterfly, 50m and 100 m freestyle, Jessica Steiger 50m, 100m und 200m breaststroke, Florian Wellbrock 400m, 1500m freestyle, Clemens Rapp 200m, 400m freestyle, Nadine Laemmler 50m, 100m backstroke, Fabian Schwingenschloegl 50m, 100m, 200m breaststroke, Christian Diener 50m, 100m und 200m backstroke, Marek Ulrich 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, Sarah Köhler 400m und 800m freestyle, Celine Rieder 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and Aliena Schmidtke in the 50m and 100m butterfly.

Celine Rieder is the youngest member of the German roster, born in 2001. Marius Kusch has the most starts in individual events and he certainly will be part of some relays.

The following German relays are found in the entry list: 4 x 50m freestyle men, 4 x 50m medley mixed, 4 x 50m freestyle mixed, 4 x 50m medley men, 4 x 50m medley women.

The German roster:

Women (6): Franziska Hentke, Aliena Schmidtke (both SC Magdeburg), Sarah Köhler (SG Frankfurt), Nadine Lämmler (SV Nikar Heidelberg), Celine Rieder (Neckarsulmer Sport-Union), Jessica Steiger (VfL Gladbeck 1921)

Men (10): Christian Diener (Potsdamer SV), Jacob Heidtmann (Swim-Team Stadtwerke Elmshorn), Philip Heintz (SV Nikar Heidelberg), Marco Koch (DSW 1912 Darmstadt), Marius Kusch (SG Stadtwerke München), Clemens Rapp, Fabian Schwingenschlögl (both Neckarsulmer Sport-Union), Marek Ulrich (SV Halle/Saale), Florian Wellbrock (SC Magdeburg), Damian Wierling (SG Essen)