Minnesota Freshman Mackenzie Padington on School Record & Team Culture

Minnesota freshman Mackenzie Padington had some great races at last weekend’s Minnesota Invite. Padington set a new school record in the 200 freestyle with a 1:44.15, winning the race by nearly 2 seconds. Padington put up a 4:38.54 to win the 500 freestyle on the first night of the meet, and took 2nd in the 100 freestyle on the third night, clocking a 48.45. Originally a distance swimmer, Padington’s sprint times make her an even more valuable addition to Minnesota, and will help the Gopher women’s relays greatly.