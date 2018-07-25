Katie Ledecky Scratches 100 Free Final on Day 1 of U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships

Katie Ledecky has opted out of the 100 free final on Day 1 of 2018 U.S. Nationals after posting a 54.46 in prelims to miss the A final by 7/100. While the prospect of swimming in the B final may have made the decision to concentrate on the 800 free (scheduled 27 minutes later than the 100 free B final) that much easier, Ledecky was nevertheless .68 faster than what it took to make the A final in 2017. As noted by Andrew Mering, the 2018 national championship is already shaping up to be much faster than its 2017 counterpart.

Also skipping the women’s 100 free final was Olivia Smoliga, 12th in prelims with 54.67. Claire Rasmus and Lucie Nordmann moved up into the B final to take the two spots abandoned by Ledecky and Smoliga. In the 200 fly, Katie McLaughlin and Ella Eastin chose not to contest the B final after placing 10th and 12th overall. Allie Piccirillo and Megan Small will take their places in the B final.

In the men’s 100 free, Conor Dwyer (48.93) and Ryan Murphy (48.98), 13th and 15th respectively, bowed out of the final. Drew Kibler and Jacob Molacek moved up to the outside lanes of the B final. Gunnar Bentz (10th), Andrew Seliskar (11th) and Pace Clark (16th) scratched the 200 fly, opening up spots for Andrew Koustik, David Dixon and Van Mathias.

Day One’s final session begins at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.