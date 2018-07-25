U.S. Nationals Day 1 Prelims: Much Faster than Recent Nationals

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first day of U.S. nationals prelims is complete. There are heats of the 1500 and 800 remaining, but those are timed final events. The prelims that are finished were quick. Really quick. The times to make it back were almost universally faster than at nationals last year and at Trials two years ago.

The time to final in the women’s 200 fly went from 2:10.65 last year to 2:10.30 this year. The men’s 200 fly went from 1:57.64 to 1:56.27. The women’s 100 free went from 55.04 to 54.39, and the men’s 100 free went from 49.02 to 48.78. The complete top 24 prelims data for each meet is below

A few notes. 13th place in the men’s 200 fly would’ve been 2nd at 2016 trials prelims. 10th place in the men’s 200 fly would’ve been top seed at trials. 16th place in today’s mens 100 free would’ve made finals in trials. 8th was 49.16 in 2016 trials prelims, 49.18 in trials semis 16th was 49.08 today.

Women’s 200 Fly

Place Nationals 2018 Nationals 2017 Prelims Trials 2016 Prelims 1 2:05.87 2:08.43 2:08.29 2 2:07.30 2:08.88 2:09.20 3 2:08.87 2:09.96 2:09.29 4 2:09.25 2:10.00 2:09.40 5 2:09.54 2:10.38 2:10.07 6 2:09.80 2:10.42 2:10.36 7 2:09.90 2:10.53 2:10.84 8 2:10.30 2:10.65 2:10.84 9 2:10.30 2:10.83 2:11.26 10 2:10.53 2:10.92 2:11.41 11 2:10.59 2:11.19 2:11.62 12 2:10.81 2:11.22 2:11.89 13 2:11.08 2:11.34 2:11.94 14 2:11.65 2:11.46 2:12.31 15 2:11.74 2:11.89 2:12.41 16 2:11.86 2:12.19 2:12.54 17 2:11.91 2:13.00 2:12.60 18 2:12.01 2:13.10 2:12.73 19 2:12.10 2:13.14 2:12.87 20 2:12.10 2:13.14 2:12.92 21 2:12.34 2:13.24 2:13.11 22 2:12.49 2:13.82 2:13.15 23 2:12.74 2:13.82 2:13.37 24 2:13.13 2:14.17 2:13.65

Men’s 200 Fly

Place Nationals 2018 Nationals 2017 Prelims Trials 2016 Prelims 1 1:55.49 1:55.60 1:56.68 2 1:55.75 1:55.72 1:56.90 3 1:55.89 1:56.06 1:57.33 4 1:55.94 1:56.47 1:57.34 5 1:55.95 1:56.77 1:57.41 6 1:56.01 1:56.79 1:57.42 7 1:56.18 1:57.04 1:57.59 8 1:56.27 1:57.64 1:57.60 9 1:56.41 1:57.75 1:57.68 10 1:56.59 1:57.77 1:57.77 11 1:56.73 1:57.88 1:57.94 12 1:56.74 1:57.97 1:57.96 13 1:56.84 1:57.98 1:58.43 14 1:57.10 1:58.98 1:58.44 15 1:57.66 1:59.42 1:58.61 16 1:57.99 1:59.69 1:58.70 17 1:58.45 1:59.78 1:59.10 18 1:58.61 1:59.95 1:59.18 19 1:58.80 2:00.06 1:59.39 20 1:58.97 2:00.08 1:59.40 21 1:59.10 2:00.09 1:59.42 22 1:59.12 2:00.24 1:59.69 23 1:59.16 2:00.27 2:00.14 24 1:59.39 2:00.39 2:00.26

Women’s 100 Free

Place Nationals 2018 Nationals 2017 Prelims Trials 2016 Prelims 1 53.28 53.26 53.58 2 53.36 53.5 53.76 3 53.75 53.87 53.8 4 53.94 54.02 53.84 5 54.32 54.58 54.02 6 54.38 54.7 54.04 7 54.39 54.91 54.06 8 54.39 55.04 54.24 9 54.46 55.05 54.41 10 54.47 55.08 54.62 11 54.55 55.1 54.73 12 54.67 55.22 54.87 13 54.79 55.22 54.87 14 54.82 55.28 54.95 15 54.96 55.48 55.14 16 54.96 55.6 55.32 17 55.07 55.72 55.34 18 55.17 55.75 55.38 19 55.32 55.76 55.48 20 55.36 55.78 55.57 21 55.41 55.96 55.69 22 55.42 55.97 55.74 23 55.44 55.98 55.81 24 55.47 55.99 55.83

Men’s 100 Free