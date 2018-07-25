2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Distance Heats Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
We’re getting the ball rolling on the first distance free races at the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California. This afternoon will bring 6 heats each of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free, while the 7th and fastest heat will swim with finals. A few of the swimmers to watch in the afternoon heats are Purdue All-American Kaersten Meitz, Stanford All-American Megan Byrnes, Winter Nationals distance champion Ashley Neidigh, Olympic trials finalist Chris Wieser, Stanford’s Matthew Hirschberger, and Cal’s Nick Norman.
WOMEN’S 800 FREE:
- World Record: 8:04.79- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- American Record: 8:04.79- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- Championship Record: 8:10.32- Katie Ledecky, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68- Katie Ledecky, 2016
Team Santa Monica’s Katy Campbell won heat 2 in 8:35.74, marking her fastest swim since she set her lifetime best 8:30.46 in 2014. At that 2014 Nationals, also in Irvine, Campbell won the 1500 free, qualifying to represent the U.S. at 2015 Worlds. Molly Kowal finished just behind Campbell’s time to win heat 3, touching in 8:35.94.
In heat 5, 15-year-old Mariah Denigan took over the leaderboard as she finished 7 second ahead of the field in a lifetime best 8:28.15. That time would have had her seeded 5th heading into this meet, so she’s got a shot at a top 8 finish. Since the start of the 2018 season, she’s now dropped 11 seconds. Behind her, Indiana’s Cassy Jernberg dropped 4 seconds to take 2nd in the heat at 8:35.48.
MEN’S 1500 FREE:
- World Record: 14:31.02- Sun Yang, 2012
- American Record: 14:39.38- Connor Jaeger, 2016
- Championship Record: 14:45.54- Peter Vanderkaay, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54- Peter Vanderkaay, 2008
Will Roberts of Michigan set the pace out of heat 2 in 15:29.75. That was a best by nearly 20 seconds. He was entered with a yards time, but had a meters best of 15:48.59 from 2017 nationals. Greg Reed dominated heat 3, finishing body lengths ahead of the field to overtake the lead in 15:24.19 shredding his former best 15:42.70 by nearly 20 seconds as well.
My livestream just keeps freezing up. #pout
Mine is fine try restarting your computer
I had primarily stuck video and sporadic audio. I reset my tablet, and got a black screen (and no audio) for a couple minutes. Now I’m back to stuck video and choppy audio again, but appreciative. So I guess that’s a win?
This is such a random comment and doesn’t apply to this article at all whatsoever but I feel like Kathleen Baker is going to put on a show
I am very surprised that this is available in my country (Germany), thanks to US swimming (in case you read this). At the moment i only see a slower 1500 free heat, could someone maybe tell me when the finals will start (in how many minutes/hours from now)? Thanks!
2 hours, 28 minutes from now
Oh … i dont think that i will still be awake then, but thanks! I am sure that i will wake up to some fast times. Men’s 200 fly at least two 1:54 low, women’s 200 fly sub 2:05, men’s 100 free at least 3 sub 48, women’s 100 free 2 sub 53.