2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 1 Distance Heats Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re getting the ball rolling on the first distance free races at the 2018 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California. This afternoon will bring 6 heats each of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free, while the 7th and fastest heat will swim with finals. A few of the swimmers to watch in the afternoon heats are Purdue All-American Kaersten Meitz, Stanford All-American Megan Byrnes, Winter Nationals distance champion Ashley Neidigh, Olympic trials finalist Chris Wieser, Stanford’s Matthew Hirschberger, and Cal’s Nick Norman.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

World Record: 8:04.79- Katie Ledecky, 2016

American Record: 8:04.79- Katie Ledecky, 2016

Championship Record: 8:10.32- Katie Ledecky, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68- Katie Ledecky, 2016

Team Santa Monica’s Katy Campbell won heat 2 in 8:35.74, marking her fastest swim since she set her lifetime best 8:30.46 in 2014. At that 2014 Nationals, also in Irvine, Campbell won the 1500 free, qualifying to represent the U.S. at 2015 Worlds. Molly Kowal finished just behind Campbell’s time to win heat 3, touching in 8:35.94.

In heat 5, 15-year-old Mariah Denigan took over the leaderboard as she finished 7 second ahead of the field in a lifetime best 8:28.15. That time would have had her seeded 5th heading into this meet, so she’s got a shot at a top 8 finish. Since the start of the 2018 season, she’s now dropped 11 seconds. Behind her, Indiana’s Cassy Jernberg dropped 4 seconds to take 2nd in the heat at 8:35.48.

MEN’S 1500 FREE:

World Record: 14:31.02- Sun Yang, 2012

American Record: 14:39.38- Connor Jaeger, 2016

Championship Record: 14:45.54- Peter Vanderkaay, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54- Peter Vanderkaay, 2008

Will Roberts of Michigan set the pace out of heat 2 in 15:29.75. That was a best by nearly 20 seconds. He was entered with a yards time, but had a meters best of 15:48.59 from 2017 nationals. Greg Reed dominated heat 3, finishing body lengths ahead of the field to overtake the lead in 15:24.19 shredding his former best 15:42.70 by nearly 20 seconds as well.