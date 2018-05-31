Four Americans Add Their Names To Pan Pac Roster In Gravelines

LEN EUROPEAN OPEN WATER WORLD CUP – LEG 2

The second leg of the LEN European Open Water World Cup, held Thursday in Gravelines, France, acted as the second round of qualifying for the Americans for the upcoming Pan Pacific Championships in August.

The first four swimmers to qualify were determined at U.S. Open Water Nationals in early May, where Jordan Wilimovsky, David Heron, Ashley Twichell and Haley Anderson booked their tickets to Tokyo by finishing 1st and 2nd in the men’s and women’s 10k events respectively.

In Gravelines, the men’s event was won by Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, but the top American finish went to Michael Brinegar (10th), who lost an incredibly close battle with Heron for that 2nd spot earlier in the month in Tempe. Taylor Abbott, 5th at U.S. Nationals, was right behind Brinegar in 11th, taking the 4th and final spot at Pan Pacs for the men.

Both Twichell and Anderson were in action in France despite already qualifying for Tokyo, with Anderson winning the women’s event outright. Twichell was 3rd overall, while Hannah Moore (9th) and Chase Travis (13th) were the next two highest placing Americans to grab the final two U.S. Pan Pac open water slots. In Tempe, Travis was 5th and Moore 6th (only the top-6 swimmers from Nationals qualified to compete in Gravelines and vie for a spot on the team if they missed earlier). Travis also won the junior national 7.5k title at U.S. Nationals.

Brendan Casey and Katy Campbell were the other two Americans who competed, placing 26th and 19th overall respectively after both placing 4th at U.S. Nationals.

These Pan Pacific Championship qualifiers have yet to be confirmed, but per the criteria these will be the eight U.S. representatives in open water.

Check out a full recap of the open water events in Gravelines here.