Wellbrock, Anderson Emerge Victorious At European Open Water World Cup

LEN European Open Water Cup – Leg 2

May 31, 2018

Gravelines, France

The second leg of the LEN European Open Water World Cup took place today in Gravelines, France, with German Florian Wellbrock and American Haley Anderson walking away with wins in the 10km event.

Wellbrock, who has recently seen vast improvements in both his 800 and 1500 free in the pool, won the men’s race by nearly 12 seconds in 1:44:15.00. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands and two-time World Championship medalist Rob Muffels of Germany registered the exact same time in the battle for 2nd, going 1:44:26.97, but Weertman got the photo finish distinction as the runner-up.

France had four of the next five spots led by Logan Fontaine (1:44:27.43) in 4th, and Great Britain’s Jack Burnell (1:44:28.10) finished in the middle of the Frenchmen in 6th. Americans Michael Brinegar and Taylor Abbott also had respectable showings in 10th and 11th overall.

Below, check out the men on the podium amidst hail:

For the women, Anderson won a tight sprint finish with Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha for the victory, going 1:55:30.18 to Cunha’s 1:55:31.00. Ashley Twichell made it two Americans on the podium with her out-touch of Italian Arianna Bridi (1:55:34.68), edging her by four tenths in 1:55:34.28. Notably, 2016 Olympic champ Sharon van Rouwendaal was also in the mix, finishing 7th in 1:55:43.89.

The third stop of the circuit will take place June 30th in Barcelona.