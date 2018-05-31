Mizzou Aquatic Center Will Host MVC Championships in 2019

The NCAA Division I Missouri Valley Conference announced the University of Missouri as the host of its 2018 swimming & diving championships, marking the 3rd-straight year where the conference has used a neutral-site host. The last two championships were hosted at the University of Iowa. Missouri State, winners of 10 of the last 11 conference championships, has never hosted the meet, but Columbia, a 3 hour drive from Springfield, about halves the distance from Iowa City, where the meet was hosted at the University of Iowa for the last 2 years.

7 of the Missouri Valley’s 10 full members sponsor women’s swimming, with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock participating as an associate member in swimming.

Team Results – 2018 Missouri Valley Conference Championships

1. Missouri State 799 2. Southern Illinois 672.5 3. Northern Iowa 487.5 4. Indiana State 477 5. Illinois State 370.5 6. Little Rock 363.5 7. Evansville 225 8. Valparaiso 110

None of the 8 swimming member teams have an indoor 8-lane pool with both significant spectator seating and enough pool space for warmups and warmdowns. Of the 8 teams, the only 2 that train in facilities with warmup/warmdown space are Indiana State, who train at a 50-meter municipal facility; and Southern Illinois, which has a 10-lane, 50-meter pool and two 8-lane, 25-yard pools (built in 1977). Southern Illinois has hosted a number of previous Missouri Valley Championship meets, with seating expandable to hold up to 3,000 people.

The university of Missouri offers a full 50-meter pool, a separate diving well, and spectator seating for 1,000. It served as the host off the 2006, 2009, and 2012 Big 12 Conference Championship meets.