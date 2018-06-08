Katie Ledecky Signs Sponsorship Deal With TYR

Katie Ledecky, arguably the most marketable swimmer to turn pro since Michael Phelps, has signed a sponsorship deal with swimwear brand TYR, announcing the partnership at the TYR-branded Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara, California.

“I am excited to partner with TYR as I take this important step in my career,” said Ledecky. “We share a vision of growing the sport for current and future generations of swimmers, and we will build towards that goal together. I appreciate TYR’s investment in me, and their commitment to technology that is critical to my ongoing quest to swim faster.”

Ledecky is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and 14-time world champ at the age of 21. Coming off stellar college seasons with the back-to-back NCAA champion Stanford Cardinal, Ledecky elected to turn pro after her sophomore year, stepping into the professional market just over two years out from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which would be her third. Ledecky spent two seasons in the NCAA, helping Stanford win its NCAA-record 9th and 10th NCAA women’s team titles.

Since exploding onto the scene during the 2012 Olympics, Ledecky has had unparalleled success on the international stage. She won 800 free gold at age 15 in London, then followed that up with four golds at 2013 Worlds, five golds at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships, five golds at 2015 Worlds, four golds and a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and five golds and a silver at 2017 Worlds. Prior to last summer, Ledecky was undefeated in individual World Championships and Olympic finals, and still has yet to lose a major 400, 800 or 1500 free at the Olympics or World Champs.

Ledecky announced her deal with TYR this morning. TYR sponsors USA Swimming’s Pro Swim Series, which is in the neighborhood of Ledecky’s Stanford training base this weekend with its Santa Clara stop.

Ledecky is the first of the ‘Big Three’ to announce her deal. This season sees the professional debuts of what one industry insider called “the most marketable swimmers to go pro since Michael Phelps.” Still unsigned are Caeleb Dressel, winner of a record-tying 7 golds at the 2017 World Championships, and Ledecky’s Stanford teammate Simone Manuel, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 2017 World champ in the 100 free and the first black woman of any nationality to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming. Ledecky, Dressel and Manuel will all be competing at this weekend’s Santa Clara Pro Swim Series event.

It’s a very good class of new pros coming out of the NCAA. In addition to those three, there are four more Olympic gold medalists turning pro this year. Singapore’s Joseph Schooling signed with Speedo last month. Ryan Held, Blake Pieroni and Gunnar Bentz won golds on relays, and all three remain unsigned.

See TYR‘s official release below:

TYR Sport is proud to announce the signing of 5x Olympic Gold Medalist and 14x World Champion Katie Ledecky to its roster of sponsored athletes.

“I am excited to partner with TYR as I take this important step in my career,” said Ledecky. “We share a vision of growing the sport for current and future generations of swimmers, and we will build towards that goal together. I appreciate TYR’s investment in me, and their commitment to technology that is critical to my ongoing quest to swim faster.”

“As a leading global brand in the swim industry, we take great pride in our partnerships,” began Matt DiLorenzo, Chief Executive Officer of TYR Sport. “In having had the opportunity to watch Katie grow as an athlete, we could not be more impressed by her determination and humility both in and out of the water. We are confident that in working together we will create products that not only take performance to the next level, but ultimately change the course of history.”

As one of the most iconic names in swimming, Ledecky has redefined the boundaries of her sport. At just 21 years old, she has been named “World Swimmer of the Year” four times and

has broken 14 world records. With show-stopping appearances in the last two Olympic Games, she has earned a total of six Olympic medals, including five golds for her swims in the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 4x200m freestyle. Katie currently holds 26 medals in major international competitions, including 24 first-place finishes. In addition, she has earned 14 long course world championship titles, already the most of any female swimmer to date.

While Katie has been regularly referred to as the greatest female swimmer in history, her success extends far beyond the pool. In addition to being an Academic All-American psychology

major at Stanford University, the two-time Olympian works with a number of charities, including Children’s Hospital, Catholic Charities, Shepherd’s Table and Bikes for the World.

Since its inception three decades ago, TYR has grown to exist as one of the world’s most recognizable swimming and triathlon brands. Founded in Huntington Beach, California, the

American company has garnered industry success for major technologies including the celebrated Avictor technical suit. Katie’s agreement with TYR represents the most lucrative partnership in the history of the swim industry. As a member of team TYR she will join sponsored swimmers including Olympic Medalists Ryan Lochte, Dana Vollmer, Matt Grevers, Cody Miller, Leah Smith, Lia Neal, Tom Shields and Kelsi Dahlia, as well as Olympians Jacob Pebley and Molly Hannis.

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.