Excessive Heat Warning in Place for Nationals Week in Orange County

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Orange County warning effective through the first two days of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championship, but temperature highs should remain consistently around 85 degrees in Irvine itself. The warning for the general area predicts a high of 105 degrees Wednesday, dropping a few degrees as the week goes on.

There is no rain in the forecast, and it should remain partly cloudy throughout the meet, which bodes well. The temperatures this week are slightly above the historical average for late July/early August in Irvine, which is between 80-82 degrees.

In August 2014 – the last time Nationals were held in Irvine – temperatures were similar. Then, highs topped out in the high 70s and low 80s, and lows never went below 70 degrees. That year, media members experienced computer malfunctioning, even in the evenings, due to overheating.

 

 

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
bobo gigi

The planet is burning. It’s going to become unlivable in the next decades in most parts of the world. But according to a few corrupt guys it’s a hoax. These criminals should go to jail.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!