2018 U.S. Nationals: Nathan Adrian Press Conference (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Nathan Adrian, the image of consistency in USA Swimming, is gunning to make yet another international team. He’s already excited about how the venue in Irvine is looking, stating that it feels like a big meet like it did in 2010 when the US was hosting Pan Pacs. Nathan had a lot to say about the current doping climate as well, claiming the US as truly holding it’s athletes accountable to the rules they have set into place, as opposed to other nations who seem to protect their athletes as opposed to govern them.