2018 U.S. Nationals: Ryan Murphy Press Conference (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Ryan Murphy gave the media some past, present, and future. He spoke on how he felt after 2017 worlds, and how he didn’t really feel back into his groove and motivated to train at 100% until January of this year. He also spoke on the fact that he and 2 of his former Bolles teammates and fellow Olympic gold medalists Caeleb Dressel and Joseph Schooling are now his teammates on team Speedo. Ryan got into details about what exactly it was at Bolles that laid such a solid foundation for the 3, starting from a very young age.