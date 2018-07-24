2018 U.S. Nationals: Chase Kalisz Press Conference (Video)

CHECK OUT ALL OF OUR U.S. NATIONALS PREVIEWS HERE

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Chase Kalisz rolled through the media room and discussed his preparation leading into nationals. Swim fans have enjoyed seeing Kalisz at every pro swim series stop, and consistently churning out wins in IM, butterfly, and breaststroke events. Kalisz insists that he treats these as training meets, and he tries to overload himself with events in season so he is prepared for the end of the season. He also gushed about Floyd, his 8 1/2-month-old bulldog.

In This Story

10
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Ervin

How is this guy not signed to a suit deal?

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Gold Medal Mel Stewart

I think he’s got one coming soon. (Was curious about it as well.)

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Superfan

No suit deal….maybe they are waiting for him to graduate? 😜

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Yabo

Like 96% if those questions sucked

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Hswimmer

Floyd <3

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!