2018 U.S. Nationals: Chase Kalisz Press Conference (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Chase Kalisz rolled through the media room and discussed his preparation leading into nationals. Swim fans have enjoyed seeing Kalisz at every pro swim series stop, and consistently churning out wins in IM, butterfly, and breaststroke events. Kalisz insists that he treats these as training meets, and he tries to overload himself with events in season so he is prepared for the end of the season. He also gushed about Floyd, his 8 1/2-month-old bulldog.