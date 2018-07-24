2018 U.S. Nationals: Lilly King Press Conference (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Lilly King was the first to come through and spoke on a few interesting topics. She revealed that she isn’t all the way rested, and has been swimming with the junior national kids for the last couple weeks, much to her dismay. She also commented on Ryan Lochte’s suspension, saying that it’s always sad to see something of that nature happen to a teammate, but she is glad that USADA, FINA, and WADA are punishing those who are breaking rules.