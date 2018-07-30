Zane Grothe Downs U.S. Open Record in 800 Free at Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships

Mission Viejo’s Zane Grothe won his last event of the meet in spectacular fashion, downing Connor Jaeger’s 2013 U.S. Open and Championship Records of 7:46.78. Grothe swam a 7:44.57, his best by 6.37 seconds. Grothe was under American Record pace for much of the race but fell off slightly over the final 200 meters. Still, he posted the number 1 time in the world so far this season:

Grothe started the meet with a third-place finish in the 1500 free on Day 1. He won the 400 free on Friday and ended the meet with the 800 victory to become the 3rd-fastest American of all time with his 7:44.57. It’s been quite a year for Grothe; he set American Records in the 500 free and 1650 free at 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals.

Splits tonight: