Zane Grothe Downs U.S. Open Record in 800 Free at Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Mission Viejo’s Zane Grothe won his last event of the meet in spectacular fashion, downing Connor Jaeger’s 2013 U.S. Open and Championship Records of 7:46.78. Grothe swam a 7:44.57, his best by 6.37 seconds. Grothe was under American Record pace for much of the race but fell off slightly over the final 200 meters. Still, he posted the number 1 time in the world so far this season:
2017-2018 LCM MEN 800 FREE
GROTHE
7.44.57
|2
|Gregorio
PALTRINIERI
|ITA
|7.45.53
|04/12
|3
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|7.46.80
|09/01
|4
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|7.46.85
|04/08
|5
|Jordan
WILIMOVSKY
|USA
|7.47.51
|07/29
Grothe started the meet with a third-place finish in the 1500 free on Day 1. He won the 400 free on Friday and ended the meet with the 800 victory to become the 3rd-fastest American of all time with his 7:44.57. It’s been quite a year for Grothe; he set American Records in the 500 free and 1650 free at 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals.
Splits tonight:
- 50m 26.77
- 100m 55.99 (29.22)
- 150m 1:25.31 (29.32)
- 200m 1:54.69 (29.38)
- 250m 2:24.04 (29.35)
- 300m 2:53.64 (29.60)
- 350m 3:23.13 (29.49)
- 400m 3:52.75 (29.62)
- 450m 4:21.96 (29.21)
- 500m 4:51.26 (29.30)
- 550m 5:20.50 (29.24)
- 600m 5:49.88 (29.38)
- 650m 6:19.20 (29.32)
- 700m 6:48.13 (28.93)
- 750m 7:16.83 (28.70)
- 800m 7:44.57 (27.74)
