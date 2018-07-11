Michael Andrew Reveals Nationals Events, Move To CA on Instagram

Short course world champ Michael Andrew revealed his busy event lineup for U.S. Nationals on Instagram live yesterday, along with another key piece of news: he and his family are moving to California.

The 19-year-old Andrew is four-time World Junior champ and holds three world junior records: the 50 free, 50 fly and 50 back. He was the 2016 short course world champ in the 100 IM, and will look to qualify for his first Pan Pacs team later this month. The versatile Andrew has a wide range of event options, and laid out his full lineup on Instagram live yesterday as he was answering questions from fans.

Andrew said he would swim the 50 and 100 freestyles, 50 and 100 butterflys, 50 and 100 breaststrokes and the 50 backstroke in Irvine later this month. That lineup doesn’t include the 200 IM, where he was the 7th-fastest American last season. We speculated as much in our 200 IM preview last week, noting that the 200 IM comes on the same day as the 50 free, arguably Andrew’s best shot at a major international team roster spot. Andrew confirmed as much on Instagram, noting that he “really [hasn’t] been training for the 200 IM,” focusing instead on sprints.

That lineup would have Andrew swimming only one event a day for most of the meet, with a notable exception of an event triple on Friday. Andrew would swim the 100 fly, 50 breast and 50 back that day, though he could realistically scratch one or more of those events the day of the meet or even after seeing how prelims go. Andrew did say that lineup could still change.

Day 1: 100 free

Day 2: 50 fly

Day 3: 100 fly, 50 breast, 50 back

Day 4: 100 breast

Day 5: 50 free

Andrew also mentioned in his Instagram live that his family is moving to Encinitas, California, just north of San Diego. Andrew has traditionally trained out of a pool in his family’s backyard in Lawrence, Kansas. He said the move was a family decision, noting that the new environment would provide good training opportunities for him and surfing opportunities for his sister. The family will likely move in January, Andrew says.

A few other tidbits from Andrew’s Instagram live: