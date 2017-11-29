USA Swimming Releases 2018 Junior Pan Pac Selection Procedures

USA Swimming has released the selection criteria for the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Athletes, as per usual, will be chosen based on three main priorities, with the roster to be filled out to twenty women and twenty men for the meet next summer.

Selection will go off of the “World Ranking,” referring to the top 100 juniors on the FINA world rankings list. Swimmers can only qualify at the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals, which is the “Qualifying Competition.”

Here are the list of priorities:

Selection Priorities

Priority #1 . The first priority will be comprised of (i) the first placing Available Swimmer based on the final results swum at the Qualifying Competition in each Event; and (ii) the second placing Available Swimmer based on the final results swum at the Qualifying Competition in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Priority #2 . The second priority will be the second placing Available Swimmer based on the final results swum at the Qualifying Competition in each Event, except in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Priority #3 . The third priority will be the third placing Available Swimmer based on the final results swum at the Qualifying Competition in each Event. This process will continue (e.g. fourth placing Available Swimmer, then fifth placing Available Swimmer, etc.) until there are twenty (20) men and twenty (20) women selected to the team, subject to Section 1.3.6 (c).

Limitation. Available Swimmers finishing below the sixth placing Available Swimmer at the Qualifying Competition cannot be considered for Selection to the Team (example: if an athlete is the 7th placing Available Swimmer in an Event and they meet the above criteria, they will not be eligible for selection to the team), with the exception of the 100 and 200 freestyle Events; up to and including the 8th placing Available Swimmer from the Qualifying Competition in these events will be eligible for Selection to the Team.

All swimmers from Priority #1 will be selected to the team, and USA Swimming will fill out the rest of the roster up to 20 for both genders based first on Priority #2, and then on Priority #3.

The USA Swimming meet coaches/staff will fill out relays with swimmers qualified in individual events, and anyone qualified can enter any additional individual events so long as they compete in the event in which they qualified for.

The full U.S. Jr Pan Pacs roster will be released on August 2nd, 2018. The full selection procedures document is available here.