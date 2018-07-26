Katinka Hosszu Not Entered In 400 IM At European Championships

2018 LEN European Aquatics Championships

August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)

Glasgow, Scotland

Tollcross International Swimming Centre

Psych Sheet

Reigning Olympic, World and European champion Katinka Hosszu has not entered the 400 IM at the upcoming European Championships in Glasgow, instead opting to swim the 100 and 200 back and 200 IM.

Hosszu’s first World Championship title came in the 400 IM back in 2009, and after placing 15th in 2011, has won three straight World titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, she broke the world record by over two seconds in 4:26.36 to win gold – her first ever Olympic medal. She’s also won the last three LC European titles in this event, but will relinquish her crown in 2018.

Hosszu has had a difficult year, breaking from long-time husband and coach Shane Tusup publicly in May. This has likely had a profound effect on her training, and perhaps hasn’t put in the work where she feels she can swim a 400 IM up to the standards she wants. This season she ranks 11th in the world – 6th amongst Europeans – with a time of 4:38.32 from the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona.

While it remains to be seen what kind of form she’ll be on in Glasgow, the 29-year-old will still have a great shot at gold medals in her three entries. In the 200 IM, she’ll go to battle once again with Great Britain’s Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, who won silver behind Hosszu in Rio. O’Connor is the only European swimmer faster than Hosszu this year (2:09.80 to Hosszu’s 2:10.06).

In the backstroke events, while entering as the top seed in both by virtue of her swims last summer, she’s only ranked 48th and 54th in the world for the 2017-18 season.

With Hosszu out, 18-year-old Italian Ilaria Cusinato will probably be the favorite in the 400 IM, coming in with the top seed at 4:34.65. She did that time less than a month ago at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. The race for the medals shapes up to be between her and the British duo of Aimee Willmott and Hannah Miley.