US Nats: Miller Scratches 200 Breast A Final On Day 2

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cody Miller has scratched the A final of the men’s 200 breast for tonight, the only A final scratch listed so far. There are only a handful of other finals scratches, including Zane Grothe out of the 200 free C final after a disappointing morning swim.

Miller has become more of a 100 breaststroker, and faced a tough slog to move up into Pan Pacs range in tonight’s 200 breast final. Grothe gets tomorrow off to prepare for his 400 and 800 frees on the final two days of competition. Katie Meili and Emma Barksdale scratched the women’s 200 breast. Meili’s best shot at an international roster is the 100 breast on Saturday, while Barksdale will prepare for the 400 IM Friday and the 200 IM Sunday.

Here are the scratches out of tonight’s finals: