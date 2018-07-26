US Nats: Miller Scratches 200 Breast A Final On Day 2

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSwam Previews Index
- TV Schedule
- Pick ‘Em Contest
- Omega Results
- Live Stream
Cody Miller has scratched the A final of the men’s 200 breast for tonight, the only A final scratch listed so far. There are only a handful of other finals scratches, including Zane Grothe out of the 200 free C final after a disappointing morning swim.
Miller has become more of a 100 breaststroker, and faced a tough slog to move up into Pan Pacs range in tonight’s 200 breast final. Grothe gets tomorrow off to prepare for his 400 and 800 frees on the final two days of competition. Katie Meili and Emma Barksdale scratched the women’s 200 breast. Meili’s best shot at an international roster is the 100 breast on Saturday, while Barksdale will prepare for the 400 IM Friday and the 200 IM Sunday.
Here are the scratches out of tonight’s finals:
- M 200 Free
- #18 Zane Grothe
- W 200 Breast
- #14 Katie Meili
- #15 Emma Barksdale
- M 200 Breast
- #8 Cody Miller
- W 200 Back
- #17 Elise Haan
- M 200 Back
- #9 Coleman Stewart
- #16 Sam Stewart
- #17 Nicolas Albiero
- M 50 Fly
- #7 Matthew Josa
- #24 Michael Jensen
Does he think he’s going to make it in the 100? He has a chance but it’ll be close.
Everyone has a chance in the 100
It’s not just top 1/2 that matters. Top 6 times (at this and champ meets) make National Team. He was with a 2:10 with 3 other guys. 100breast is not until Saturday… 2 days to recover and it is not like false starts and DQ’s never happen.
True.
He has one of the better chances having been of the only two guys under 59 in the entire field. Plus the hundred lcm has always been his better event, I feel like if he figured out the pacing though he could have mean 200