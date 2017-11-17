Q&A: Wilimovsky Will Swim Pool & Open Water This Year

After U.S. Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky competed at Australia’s short course national meet last month, we caught up with him to get the scoop on his plans for the season. Most notable: he returns from Australia next month and will swim both open water and the pool 1500 this season.

Q: We saw you compete at the Australian Championships last month – are you training Down Under for the time being? Where is your training homebase? Are you training with any Australian athletes/coaches?

My home base is still in Santa Monica I’m just down here for a little while for fun. I am spending most of the time on the Gold Coast training with Michael Bohl and his squad.

Q: How did the decision to head to Australia come about?

I talked with my coach Dave Kelsheimer about spending some time training and traveling in the fall after I finished up university. I’ve spent some time down here before in the 2015-2016 season before Rio and it was a lot of fun

Q: Have you connected with any Australian swimmers while you’re there? Any cross-national friendships/rivalries for fans to keep an eye on?

Haha I’m not sure about any rivalries. I train with Dave Mckeon and Dan Smith most days. Some days when we do some bigger sessions I get the opportunity to race Tommy Gun Wooton and he puts down some incredible times. The rest of the squad includes Grant Irvine, Emma Mckeon, Andy Ryan, Georgia Bohl and some other really fast swimmers so it’s fun to be able to race them and be apart of that team.

Q: What was it like swimming at a different nation’s championship meet? How different is a high-level Australian meet from the U.S. meets you’re used to?

It was really fun to get down to Adelaide to race their nationals. It was short course meters which I’ve never raced so it was cool to try. And it was awesome to get to race some new people I don’t normally see. It’s still early in the season so most teams just swam through the meet but there was still some fast times.

Q: Last summer, you put a premium on open water swimming for the World Champs. What’s the plan for this year? Is pool swimming still in the mix as an end-of-season event for you?

Yeah definitely. This year I’m training for the 1500 and 10k so hopefully I’ll be able to compete in both at Pan Pacs. Last summer, being the first year of the quad, it was fun to just focus on the 10k, but this summer with the 1500 being swum before the 10k I would like to see where I am in both the pool and open water.

Q: What’s your training cycle look like for the upcoming season? Any big meets you’re putting a big focus on in your schedule? Will you be back in the States for Nationals/Pan Pac Trials?

I’m going to swim Queensland state titles in December and then return home. I’m not sure what meets I’ll do in the spring but the focus is definitely on open water nationals and the pan pac trials for the 1500.