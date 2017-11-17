Towson’s Carminati Posts 4:54.97 500 Free At Bucknell Invite

2017 Bucknell Invitational

Friday, November 17 – Sunday, November 19, 2017

Bucknell University – Kenney Natatorium

Lewisburg, PA

Short Course Yards

Results available on Meet Mobile

The Bucknell Invitational kicked off this morning with the first session of prelims. Competition began with the 500 free and was followed by the 200 IM and 50 free.

Women 500 Free

The Womens 500 free began with some fast swimming as all 8 women who swam under 5 minutes made the A final. Karlee Carminati, Towson freshman, is top seed with a time of 4:54.97. Nina Barrett, Georgetown sophomore, dropped over 10 seconds to swim 4:55.88 for 2nd seed and another Towson swimmer, sophomore Meghan Jones, was just behind her in 3rd seed dropping almost 18 seconds with a time of 4:55.99. Others in the A final include:

Sarah Locke-Towson sophomore, 4:57.77 Kate Magill-Fordham freshman, 4:57.77 Abigail Rosenberg-Bucknell junior,4:58.82 Christine Ryan-Georgetown senior, 4:59.23 Paulina Watson-Fordham sophomore, 4:59.82

Men 500 Free

Evan Brophy, Townson junior, dropped over 11 seconds to take top seed with a time of 4:31.53. LaSalle junior, Kyle McElwee, took 2nd seed in 4:33.11 followed by Old Dominion freshman Ethan Apisa (4:35.33). The remaining qualifiers for the A final are:

Chris Sleutjes-Fordham sophomore, 4:37.05 Mitch Gavars-Bucknell freshman, 4:37.29 Terry Johnson-Gerogetown sophomore,4:37.57 Jacob Kohlhoff-Georgetown junior, 4:37.61 Aleksander Nikolic-LaSalle junior, 4:37.91

Women 200 IM

The Womens 200 IM race was tight as Fordham sophomore Mia Bullock (2:04.56) held onto her lead through the race to take top seed followed closely by Old Dominion junior Ashley Bremm (2:04.61). 3rd and 4th seeds were just as close with Georgetown junior Laine Morgan (2:04.90) out touching Emma Hadley, Bucknell sophomore (2:04.94). Others in the A final this evening are:

Maggie-Bucknell freshman, 2:05.07 Lindsay Smalec-Bucknell junior, 2:05.14 Emilie Petit-Old Dominion junior, 2:05.37 Juliana Foss-Bucknell senior, 2:05.48

Men 200 IM

Jack Saunderson, Towson junior, was the only swimmer to break 1:50 in prelims with a time of 1:49.66. Fabian Bergman, LaSalle senior (1:50.35) and Drew Carbone, Georgetown freshman (1:51.72) took 2nd and 3rd seeds. Rounding out the A final:

Anton Mikaelsson-Old Dominion senior, 1:51.79 Isiah Magsino-Fordham junior, 1:53.11 Matthew McGoey-Bucknell sophomore, 1:53.72 Marcus Forsgren-LaSalle sophomore, `:53.75 Colin Roddy-Towson senior, 1:53.89

Women 50 Free

Fordham freshman Michelle Martin powered her way to top seed with a time of 23.10. Caitlin Manthe (Towson senior) and Olivia Distefano (LaSalle junior) tied for 2nd seed with a time of 23.49.

There was a swim off for 8th place between Fordham freshman Caitlin McNary and Old Dominion junior Ashley Bremm with Bremm taking it by .01 with a 23.75.

The remaining qualifiers for the A final are:

Caroline Schnoor-Bucknell senior, 23.60 Annemarie Schnoor-Towson sophomore, 23.86 Belinda Donohue-Georgetown freshman, 23.86 Ryan Ulrich-Towson junior, 23.88

Men 50 Free

Fordham senior Joe Mercurio is top seed with a time of 20.77. Towson teammates Nick Essing, senior, and Matthew Essing, sophomore are 2nd and 3rd seeds with times of 20.85 and 20.91, respectively. The A final also includes:

Seth Maslowski-Georgetown junior, 20.96 Kevin Adams-Mardi-Bucknell freshman, 20.98 Auston Ramsay-Fordham freshman, 21.01 Jack Calderwood-Georgetown sophomore, 21.06 Filip Svedberg-Old Dominion sophomore, 21.12

Michelle Lombana has been a swim mom for over 17 years, serving on various boards of directors for club swimming, summer swim league, and high school swimming. She founded College Swimming Guide to help simplify the recruiting process for swimmers who want to swim in college.