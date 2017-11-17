Ames Wins 7th Iowa Girls’ State Championship

2017 IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving

Friday, November 3rd – Saturday, November 4th

Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA, Marshalltown, IA

Short Course Yards

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Ames – 384 Dowling Catholic – 271.5 Bettendorf – 203.5 Ankeny – 171 Cedar Falls – 162

Event Winners

The Little Cyclones won their 7th state championship earlier this month. Their previous wins were 2010-2013 and 2015-2016.

Ames was led by senior and University of Kentucky commit Sophie Sorenson who won all 4 of her events (2 relays and 2 individuals). Her 100 backstroke (54.60) was a new state record by 0.01 – Sorenson held the previous record from 2015. Ames’ 400 freestyle relay smashed their previous state record from 2016 by 4 seconds with a time of 3:24.89 – Sorenson (50.86), Horras (52.22), Galvin (52.63), and Feddersen (49.18).

Junior Amy Feddersen of Ames got an individual state record of her own in the 100 free with a time of 49.54 making her the first high school female to break the 50 second barrier.

Jayna Misera (542.45) and Kaylee Clendene (435.20) put Ames in the lead before the swimming portion even began with their 1 meter diving win and 6th place finish on Friday.

Runner-up Dowling Catholic had 3 individual wins – 2 of which came from rising sophomore Berit Quass. Quass finished in state record time of 54.38 in the 100 fly. Dowling had two runner-up finishes in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.