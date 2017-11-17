28 of 42 Meet Records Broken at New UBC Aquatic Centre

The University of British Columbia smashed their competition in both the men’s and women’s teams in the Odlum Brown Limited Colleges Cup – Pacific (25m).

28 of the 42 meet records were broken at this meet – 18 of which were broken by British Columbia. Both the UBC men and women swept all the relays – 200m medley, 200m free, 400m medley, and 400m free. Out of the combined 8 relays, 7 of them were new meet records.

The meet took place in the brand new UBC Aquatic Centre, which features a 50m pool and a 25m pool with diving boards.

Women

British Columbia – 1,202 Calgary – 1,089 Victoria – 861 Team West – 557.5 Manitoba – 412.5 Regina – 402

In addition to being part of the winning relays, UBC and Canadian National Team member Ingrid Wilm won her four individual events – 50m back (27.37), 100m back (59.47) , 200m back (2:09.57), and 50m fly (27.02) – all in meet record times.

Kelsey Wog of Manitoba captured 5 individual wins and meet records in the 50m breast (31.29), 100m IM (1:01.66), 100m breast (1:05.80), 200m free (1:58.38), and 200m IM (2:10.97). Her 100m free was good for second place behind UBC’s Seltenreich-Hodgson new meet record.

Men

British Columbia – 976 Calgary – 705 Victoria – 467 Regina – 448 Team West – 409 Manitoba – 357

UBC’s veteran Josiah Binnema led the way for the men’s team with 3 individual wins and meet records – 50m back (24.83), 100m fly (53.66), 200m fly (1:57.84) and being a member of the 4 winning relays. Yuri Kisil won the freestyle sprints – 50m (22.19), 100m (48.52), and 200m (1:46.87). Markus Thormeyer and Jaren LeFranc finished first the 100m and 200m backstroke and breastroke events respectfully.

Tristan Cote of Calgary had a couple of wins for his team in the 400m IM (4:14.58) and 400m free (3:50.03), and with second place finishes in the 200m IM and 200m free.

Full results of the meet are here.