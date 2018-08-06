WATCH: LEN Press Conference Explaining Timing System Error

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

The Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN), Europe’s governing body for aquatic sports affiliated to FINA, has issued a statement concerning the discovery of an error in the configuration of the timing system at the 2018 European Swimming Championships in Glasgow on Saturday, 4 August 2018. LEN’s Technical Swimming Committee conducted an investigation and found that “the starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10s faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10s.”

LEN insists that only 9 heats were affected, and that the prior three sessions, as well as the events in the fourth session that took place after the error was discovered, were not affected. As a result, the LEN TSC has gone back and readjusted all the times swum in the following events on Saturday:

Women’s 800m freestyle

Men’s 100m breaststroke

Women’s 100m butterfly

Men’s 100m freestyle semi-finals

Women’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals

Men’s 200m butterfly semi-finals

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty’s winning time in the 100 breast, originally reported as a new World Record of 57.00, has been adjusted to 57.10. Peaty still clears the World Record; the previous mark of 57.13 belonged to him from the 2016 Olympic Games. He owns the 14 fastest times in history in the event.

To be clear, according to LEN, the races that were not affected are as follows:

All sessions on 3 August, morning

All sessions on 3 August, evening

All sessions of 4 August, morning

Men’s 50m backstroke race on 4 August, evening

Women’s 50m freestyle on 4 August, evening

Mixed 4x200m freestyle relay on 4 August, evening

LEN has announced they will respond to questions relating to the timing error after finals tonight. “LEN Officials will be happy to answer questions from 19.15 hrs today (after the conclusion of today’s session) in the Jury Room at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.”

You can read the official statement here.