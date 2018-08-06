National Record Roundup: Chimrova Lowers Russian Mark In 200 Fly

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Several National Records fell by the wayside on day 4 of the European Championships in Glasgow, including a pair of European Records from Anton Chupkov in the men’s 200 breast and the Brits in the mixed 400 medley relay.

We’ve already reported on a pair of the National Records broken on day 2, as Kliment Kolesnikov broke the Russian and Junior World Records in the 100 back and Nyls Korstanje twice cracked the Dutch Record in the men’s 50 fly, but there were a few more that fell.

Along with Korstanje, Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece broke his National Record in the 50 fly in both the prelims and semis, bringing his 23.53 down to 23.42 and then 23.22 to advance 3rd into the final. Estonian Daniel Zaitsev broke his National Record in the prelims, bringing his 23.85 down to 23.58. He placed 16th in the semi-finals, under his old record again in 23.82.

In the women’s 200 fly, silver medalist Svetlana Chimrova broke her own Russian Record in 2:07.33, knocking off her 2:07.50 from June. Portugal’s Ana Catarina Monteiro also broke her National Record in the 200 fly final, going 2:08.03 to break her 2:08.06 (also set in June).

Another Portuguese Record fell in the women’s 200 breast, where Victoria Kaminskaya broke her previous mark of 2:27.70 both in the prelims (2:27.34) and semis (2:27.19).

We also saw a ton of countries break their National Record in the mixed 400 medley relay. Check out the full list below: