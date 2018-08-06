2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Another day and another European Record goes down at the 2018 European Championships. Breaststroking ace Anton Chupkov of Russia roared his way to the wall first in the men’s 200m distance tonight in Glasgow, registering a winning time of 2:06.80. That laid waste to the previous European Record and Russian National Record of 2:06.96 Chupkov owned from his performance at last year’s World Championships where he also stood atop the podium.
In tonight’s race, 21-year-old bronze medalist from Rio split 1:02.38/1:04.42 to clinch gold, negative splitting his final 100 in 32.53/31.89 to secure his prize. He held a sizable lead through the end of the race, with GBR’s James Wilby taking silver in 2:08.39 followed by Italy’s Luca Pizzini who touched in 2:08.54 for bronze.
Chupkov becomes just the 2nd performer ever to dip under the 2:07 threshold, with only reigning world record holder Ippei Watanabe of Japan holding a faster time in 2:06.67. We’ll see what Watanabe answers with when he competes in the Pan Pacific Championships on his home turf in just a few days.
If you would lose the necklace would go faster.
Chupkov broke 2:07 last year, and became the first man to do it multiple times today.