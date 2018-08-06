Chupkov Wins 200 Breast Gold In 2nd Fastest Performance Of All Time

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day and another European Record goes down at the 2018 European Championships. Breaststroking ace Anton Chupkov of Russia roared his way to the wall first in the men’s 200m distance tonight in Glasgow, registering a winning time of 2:06.80. That laid waste to the previous European Record and Russian National Record of 2:06.96 Chupkov owned from his performance at last year’s World Championships where he also stood atop the podium.

In tonight’s race, 21-year-old bronze medalist from Rio split 1:02.38/1:04.42 to clinch gold, negative splitting his final 100 in 32.53/31.89 to secure his prize. He held a sizable lead through the end of the race, with GBR’s James Wilby taking silver in 2:08.39 followed by Italy’s Luca Pizzini who touched in 2:08.54 for bronze.

Chupkov becomes just the 2nd performer ever to dip under the 2:07 threshold, with only reigning world record holder Ippei Watanabe of Japan holding a faster time in 2:06.67. We’ll see what Watanabe answers with when he competes in the Pan Pacific Championships on his home turf in just a few days.

Top 5 Performances Ever in Men’s 200m Breast Entering 2018 European Championships according to USAS Database:

2:06.67 Ippei Watanabe JPN 10th Tokyo Swimming Championships 1/27/2017 Tokyo
2:07.01 Akihiro Yamaguchi JPN 9/15/2012 Gifu Prefecture
2:07.14 Anton Chupkov RUS 7/27/2017 Budapest
2:07.17 Josh Prenot USA U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming 6/30/2016 Omaha
2:07.18 Yasuhiro Koseki JPN 4/16/2017 Aichi

PPKL

If you would lose the necklace would go faster.

50 minutes ago
ififififi

Anton Chupkov swam a 2:06.97 at Worlds last year.

49 minutes ago
ififififi

He remains as the 2nd fastest preformer and had the 2nd (now 2nd and 3rd) fastest prefromances ever

48 minutes ago
dfgdfgg

Ya you’re right. his 2:07.14 was from semis, so he now owns the 2nd 3rd and 5th fastest preformances. http://www.fina.org/competition-detailed-results/17th-fina-world-championships-2017-men-200m-breaststroke/event-0

45 minutes ago
IM FAN

Chupkov broke 2:07 last year, and became the first man to do it multiple times today.

44 minutes ago

