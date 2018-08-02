2018 Pan Pacific Championships Psych Sheets Released

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 9th – Sunday, August 12th

Tatsumi International Swim Center, Tokyo, Japan

LCM

The 2018 Pan Pacific Championships are set to begin in one week and the psych sheets have just been released on the official meet website. The nations of America, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, along with several more, will compete for international bragging rights and hardware heading into the final 2 years of the Olympic quad.

There are no real surprises on the psychs, given that the squads attending have been known for nations such as Canada and Japan for some time. The United States’ Pan Pac roster was the remaining line-up to be finalized, revealed 3 days ago at the conclusion of the U.S. Nationalss in Irvine.

There are some key swimmers missing that we’ve known about, such as Australia’s Cameron McEvoy, James Magnussen and David McKeon, but all others appear to be on the list as expected. As a refresher, Brazil’s Bruno Fratus is also out of the competition.

Of note, Aussie Ariarne Titmus is still listed on the 200m free entrants, but the teen has publicly stated that she may indeed drop the event.

Additionally, South Korea is absent from the start lists, indicating no swimmers will be competing in Tokyo. At the 2014 edition of the Pan Pacs, Olympian Park Tae Hwan took gold in the men’s 400m freestyle and this year Kim Seoyeong is ranked 2nd in the world in the women’s 200m IM. Neither athlete is listed as participating, however. The Asian Games’ swimming competition kicks off on August 19th, so superstars such as China’s Sun Yang may be continuing training for that prestigious continental meet.

South Africa is another nation that participated in 2014 that is absent from the psych sheets, although big gun Chad Le Clos wasn’t in Australia at the last edition.

We’re diving deeper into each race via our Pan Pac previews and will highlight any anomalies on the psychs if any are discovered.