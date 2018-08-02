2018 Pan Pacific Championships Psych Sheets Released

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, August 9th – Sunday, August 12th
  • Tatsumi International Swim Center, Tokyo, Japan
  • LCM
  • Meet Central
  • Psych Sheets

The 2018 Pan Pacific Championships are set to begin in one week and the psych sheets have just been released on the official meet website. The nations of America, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, along with several more, will compete for international bragging rights and hardware heading into the final 2 years of the Olympic quad.

There are no real surprises on the psychs, given that the squads attending have been known for nations such as Canada and Japan for some time. The United States’ Pan Pac roster was the remaining line-up to be finalized, revealed 3 days ago at the conclusion of the U.S. Nationalss in Irvine.

There are some key swimmers missing that we’ve known about, such as Australia’s Cameron McEvoy, James Magnussen and David McKeon, but all others appear to be on the list as expected. As a refresher, Brazil’s Bruno Fratus is also out of the competition.

Of note, Aussie Ariarne Titmus is still listed on the 200m free entrants, but the teen has publicly stated that she may indeed drop the event.

Additionally, South Korea is absent from the start lists, indicating no swimmers will be competing in Tokyo. At the 2014 edition of the Pan Pacs, Olympian Park Tae Hwan took gold in the men’s 400m freestyle and this year Kim Seoyeong is ranked 2nd in the world in the women’s 200m IM. Neither athlete is listed as participating, however. The Asian Games’ swimming competition kicks off on August 19th, so superstars such as China’s Sun Yang may be continuing training for that prestigious continental meet.

South Africa is another nation that participated in 2014 that is absent from the psych sheets, although big gun Chad Le Clos wasn’t in Australia at the last edition.

We’re diving deeper into each race via our Pan Pac previews and will highlight any anomalies on the psychs if any are discovered.

CRD

Dressel entered in 100 BR, 200 FR and 200 I.M. 😮

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
austinpoolboy

fun if he actually swims them!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Love to Swim

Does not mean he will swim them all.

He was also entered in 100 br, 200 fr and 200 im at the National.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Tate4

W’s 4IM 4:15 entered by a Chinese girl.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Tate4

Her name is YE HUIYAN. Her registered time is 04:15.78 on the sheet.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
mswim

Team USA has some solid middle names.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago

