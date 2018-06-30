David McKeon Drops Out Of Pan Pac Trials To Focus On Shoulder

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Just shortly after Australian racers James Magnussen and Cameron McEvoy confirmed they will not be competing at their nation’s Pan Pacific Trials that just kicked-off in Adelaide this morning, another freestyler has announced he will be withdrawing from the meet.

25-year-old David McKeon revealed via social media that he would be dropping the Trials to address ongoing shoulder issues, choosing instead to focus on his rehab.

Due to ongoing right shoulder issues since October last year, I have chosen to sit out of Pan Pac trials to concentrate on my rehab. I appreciate the continuous support from @dolphinsaus , @speedoaustralia and @griffithuniversity. Looking forward to the next challenge 👍 pic.twitter.com/dvIwEhgQDT — David McKeon (@DavoMcKeon) June 30, 2018

McKeon, who trains alongside Olympic medal-winning sister Emma McKeon under Michael Bohl at Griffith University, most recently represented Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The freestyle ace competed in the 400m distance where he finished 6th overall.

Here at the Pan Pac Trials he was slated to compete in the 200m and 400m freestyle events. With no qualifying time from the Commonwealth Games combined with his dropping out of these Trials, McKeon will not be on the roster for Australia at this summer’s Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo.