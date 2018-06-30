David McKeon Drops Out Of Pan Pac Trials To Focus On Shoulder

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Just shortly after Australian racers James Magnussen and Cameron McEvoy confirmed they will not be competing at their nation’s Pan Pacific Trials that just kicked-off in Adelaide this morning, another freestyler has announced he will be withdrawing from the meet.

25-year-old David McKeon revealed via social media that he would be dropping the Trials to address ongoing shoulder issues, choosing instead to focus on his rehab.

McKeon, who trains alongside Olympic medal-winning sister Emma McKeon under Michael Bohl at Griffith University, most recently represented Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The freestyle ace competed in the 400m distance where he finished 6th overall.

Here at the Pan Pac Trials he was slated to compete in the 200m and 400m freestyle events. With no qualifying time from the Commonwealth Games combined with his dropping out of these Trials, McKeon will not be on the roster for Australia at this summer’s Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
50free

Dang these Australia want none of Dressel and co.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!